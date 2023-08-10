This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

⚾ Good morning to everyone but especially to...

MICHAEL LORENZEN AND THE PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Michael Lorenzen made a very good first impression with the Phillies. For his second impression, he made history. The righty acquired from the Tigers at the trade deadline threw a 124-pitch no-hitter against the Nationals in a 7-0 win.

It's the Phillies' 14th no-hitter all-time and first since Cole Hamels in 2015. It's the fourth no-hitter MLB-wide this season along with Domingo Germán's perfect game in June, the Tigers' combined effort in July and Framber Valdez last week.

It's the first time the Nationals have been no-hit since David Cone's perfect game in 1999 ... when the Nationals were the Montreal Expos. It was the longest active streak without being no-hit in MLB. That honor now belongs to the Angels.

Lorenzen has been outstanding for his new team, writes Dayn Perry:

Perry: "These of course are important starts for Lorenzen and his new team. He was acquired to stabilize a rotation that's been a bit disappointing overall in 2023. After Wednesday night's victory -- a game that also included an inspiring home run from a 28-year-old rookie -- the Phillies are now in top wild-card position in the NL ... The margins, though, are tight, and Lorenzen has many more important starts ahead of him this season. Thus far, he's answered the call beyond anyone's hopes."

👍 Honorable mentions

Steve Kerr 's son Nick will coach Warriors ' G-League team.

's son will ' G-League team. The Suns are retiring the jerseys Amar'e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion .

are and . Rashod Bateman is off the PUP

is The Padres promoted Ethan Salas to High-A.

😡 And not such a good morning for...

NFL HOLDOUTS

Unfortunately for several NFL teams, training camp has become as much about who isn't there as who is.

Former NFL agent Joel Corry looked at the consequences for each of the holdouts and explained how fines can add up quickly and leverage can seesaw, too. Joel also has predictions.

Corry: "Deals for Bosa and Jones seem inevitable. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn't really matter when an agreement is reached as long as regular-season games aren't missed. Something will have to go seriously wrong for either of the two to play out their respective contracts this year. It will be interesting to see whether Martin or the Cowboys blink first. If it's Martin, he should get assurances from the Cowboys that rights to recoup signing bonus from him won't be exercised before ending his holdout."

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🎉 NFL Preseason Week 1 starts tonight!

Buckle your seatbelts and get ready for some football, everyone! Even with the holdouts stealing some spotlight, the preseason starts in earnest this week -- sorry, Hall of Fame Game -- with all 32 teams in action between tonight and Sunday. (Here's the full schedule.)

Tonight, it's the Texans at the Patriots followed by the Vikings at the Seahawks. And with all due respect to Mac Jones, Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith, Jeff Kerr says all eyes will be on...

Kerr: "C.J. Stroud will be getting the first-team reps in his NFL debut, and he'll play a couple of series as the starting quarterback. Stroud has been battling Davis Mills for the starting quarterback job, but DeMeco Ryans wanted to give him the first opportunity to prove he can perform in an NFL game. How Stroud does in live action against an opposing defense will be worth watching, especially with right tackle Tytus Howard out."

There is a ton of pressure on Stroud and Will Anderson, who went second and third, respectively, to Houston in this year's draft. The Texans are in the early stages of a rebuild but also don't want to completely bottom out because they owe their first-round pick to the Cardinals as a result of the trade up to get Anderson. Going against a Bill Belichick-coached defense is never easy, even in the preseason, so Stroud getting off to a solid start would be a huge confidence builder for everyone.

But it's another quarterback making his preseason debut for his team that I'll have my eye on particularly. And it also tops Bryan DeArdo's top Week 1 preseason games.

DeArdo: "1. Broncos at Cardinals -- What other game will feature a possible future Hall of Fame quarterback and coach? That's what will unfold in Arizona when Russell Wilson takes his first snaps under new coach Sean Payton. ... Wilson is looking to remove the stench of a 2022 season that saw him record career lows in just about every category ... Payton is hoping to end the Broncos' playoff drought, which has lasted since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset after winning Super Bowl 50. "

Jeff has one thing to watch for all 32 teams to help you get ready for an NFL-packed next four days. We also have top training camp battles and a starting quarterback tracker.

🏈 Second-year breakout quarterbacks: Who tops the list?

So we've covered rookies and we've covered vets. But what about the second-year quarterbacks? The 2022 quarterback class wasn't particularly impressive, but four members of it -- the Steelers' Kenny Pickett, the Falcons' Desmond Ridder, the Commanders' Sam Howell and the 49ers' Brock Purdy -- enter this season as their team's starter. And all four need to make big strides.

But which one is best positioned to do so? Chris Trapasso looked at all four sophomore signal-callers, and the only first-rounder should be in for a much-improved season.

Trapasso: "Let's see more collegiate aggressiveness from Pickett in his second pro season. Take more command of the offense. Fewer checkdowns. More lasers to the intermediate level and bucket throws deep. ... Pickett is in the best environment for a serious Year 2 breakout among his 2022 draft classmates. The receiver room is diverse in its talent. The offensive line is sturdy albeit unspectacular. I like Pickett to be widely considered a top-16 quarterback in the league after a strong 2023 campaign in Pittsburgh. The Steelers do quarterback development right."

This was a terrific, in-depth look at four players with big responsibilities on their shoulders.

👀 Top storylines for college football season

This college football offseason has been dominated by realignment and NIL drama. So if it feels like, you know, actual football has taken a back seat, you're not wrong.

But with under three weeks until the season kicks off, Dennis Dodd is here to talk some ball with 23 compelling storylines for 2023, and two teams that have dominated the playoff era are just looking to get back there.

Dodd: Both Clemson and Alabama are coming off totally unacceptable seasons. Well, for them. Both won 11 games. Alabama's 11 were tied for the program's fewest since 2010. ... Worse, Clemson has missed back-to-back CFPs. ... Nick Saban hired a 31-year-old defensive coordinator (Tommy Rees) to fix things. Dabo Swinney hired a 33-year-old offensive coordinator (Garrett Riley) to do the same. That might not indicate desperation, but it bears watching what is next for the two powers – still technically in the middle of their own dynasties."



Speaking of the playoff, Tom Fornelli has teams that could crash the party.

