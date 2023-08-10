Philadelphia Phillies starter Michael Lorenzen tossed the 14th no-hitter in franchise history on Wednesday and a piece of history from the game is already headed to Cooperstown. During the historic outing Lorenzen wore a custom pair of white Vans cleats and now those cleats are going to be immortalized at the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

With his Vans being sent off to Cooperstown, Lorenzen is going to need a new pair.

"I've got to get a new pair for sure," Lorenzen said. "I mean, those are my only pair. We need to make another pair as soon as possible."

Lorenzen has earned the title of being a sneakerhead in the past, and has even worn other custom Vans cleats on the mound before. The right-hander even wore a pair of custom Seattle-themed Vans cleats that matched his jersey at the 2023 All-Star Game.

Lorenzen also wore custom Vans when he played for Detroit Tigers. Lorenzen wore one pair for home games and one pair for away games to go along with another one that was strictly for bullpen sessions.

Lorenzen's no-hitter was the first for a Phillies pitcher since Cole Hamels threw one on July 25, 2015 against the Chicago Cubs. It's also the first home no-hitter since Roy Halladay threw one in the 2010 National League Division Series against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 31-year old's no-hitter also marked the fourth no-hitter of the 2023 season. He joins Domingo German of the New York Yankees, Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros, and the Detroit Tigers trio of Matt Manning, Jason Foley, and Alex Lange that combined for a no-hitter.