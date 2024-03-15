The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to terms with free-agent center fielder Michael A. Taylor on a one-year, $4 million contract, Jeff Passan reports.

Taylor, who turns 33 on March 26, is coming off a 2023 season for the Twins in which he slashed .220/.278/.442 with 21 home runs, 13 stolen bases in 14 attempts, and his customarily excellent defense in center. Across parts of 10 big-league seasons, he owns an OPS+ of 83, which means his park-adjusted OPS has been 17% worse than the league average. Taylor won a Gold Glove as a member of the Royals in 2021.

Coming into the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Taylor as the No. 31 available free agent. Here's our write-up:

Taylor has long been one of the best defensive outfielders in the game. He just hasn't always hit enough to stick in the lineup. That's changed in recent years, as he's amassed a 92 OPS+ over the last two seasons. He even set new career-highs in home runs and maximum exit velocity in 2023, suggesting he's fully tapped into his plus raw strength. We still have reservations about Taylor's offensive profile given his long-term track record and his bloated strikeout rate. Additionally, we suspect teams will be reluctant to commit to him into his mid-30s. It's been so hard to find a center fielder that we're nevertheless certain he'll receive a decent payday from someone this winter.

In Pittsburgh, Taylor will adeptly patrol center while also likely batting near the bottom of the Pirates' lineup.