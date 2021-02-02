Former Mets manager and current Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway has been accused by at least five different women in sports media of lewd and inappropriate behavior, according to Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic. The Angels suspended Callaway on Tuesday and announced they will conduct an investigation in accordance with Major League Baseball.

"Late yesterday we were made aware of the allegations reported in The Athletic," the Angels wrote in a statement Tuesday. "This morning we suspended Mickey Callaway, and will work closely with MLB to conduct a full investigation."

Callaway has denied any wrongdoing, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reports, which protects him from being fired without an investigation. MLB and the Angels hope to complete their investigation quickly, Gonzalez adds.

The allegations stretch back to Callaway's time as pitching coach with Cleveland and also include his time with the Mets and Angels. Ghiroli and Strang write:

"Mickey Callaway, the former New York Mets manager and current pitching coach for the Los Angeles Angels, aggressively pursued at least five women who work in sports media, sending three of them inappropriate photographs and asking one of them to send nude photos in return. He sent them unsolicited electronic messages and regularly commented on their appearance in a manner that made them uncomfortable. In one instance, he thrust his crotch near the face of a reporter as she interviewed him. In another, he told one of the women that if she got drunk with him he'd share information about the Mets."

Callaway, now 45, responded to The Athletic via email:

"Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses. Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved. I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations."

Ghiroli's and Strang's story includes interviews with all five women who have accused Callaway of inappropriate behavior and details of the specific allegations, as well as responses from the Mets and Angels, who say they will investigate the allegations.

"The behavior being reported violates the Angels organization's values and policies. We take this very seriously and will conduct a full investigation with MLB."

The Callaway allegations come not long after the Mets fired GM Jared Porter following revelations that he sent explicit and unsolicited text messages, including a lewd image, to a female reporter. Callaway managed the Mets for the 2018 and 2019 seasons before being fired in early October of 2019. Callaway's tenure as Mets manager ended prior to Steve Cohen's purchase of the team.

Callaway was named Angels pitching coach under manager Joe Maddon prior to the 2020 season. He served as Cleveland's pitching coach from 2013 through 2017.