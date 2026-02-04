Left-hander Mickey Lolich, one of the greatest pitchers in Detroit Tigers history, has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 85.

Lolich is best remembered for his legendary performance against the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1968 World Series. He made three starts in the series, threw three complete games, and outdueled Hall of Famer Bob Gibson on two days' rest in Game 7. Lolich finished with a 1.67 ERA in the series and also hit his only career home run in Game 2. He was named World Series MVP.

Born and raised in Oregon, Lolich signed with the Tigers as an amateur free agent in 1958 and spent parts of five seasons in the minor leagues before making his major-league debut on May 12, 1963. He was a full-time member of the rotation the following year. By 1967, Lolich had emerged as one of the game's top starting pitchers.

From 1967-72, Lolich pitched to a 3.07 ERA and averaged 37 starts and 280 innings per year. He's a three-time All-Star who finished second to Vida Blue in the 1971 Cy Young voting and third behind Gaylord Perry and Wilbur Wood in 1972. Lolich finished fifth in the MVP voting in 1971 and tenth in 1972.

The Tigers traded Lolich to the New York Mets in a four-player trade that sent Rusty Staub to Detroit following the 1975 season. Lolich spent one year with the Mets, sat out 1977 and opened a restaurant in Michigan, then returned to baseball in 1978. He finished his career with the San Diego Padres at age 39 in 1979.

A natural born right-hander, Lolich learned to pitch left-handed after breaking his right arm in a childhood accident. He was baseball's all-time strikeout leader among left-handed pitchers at the time of his retirement. He still ranks fifth all-time:

Randy Johnson: 4,875 Steve Carlton: 4,136 CC Sabathia: 3,093 Clayton Kershaw: 3,052 Mickey Lolich: 2,832

Carlton, Johnson, and Sabathia are all in the Hall of Fame, and Kershaw will be a first-ballot entry once eligible. Lolich spent the then-maximum 15 years on the BBWAA's ballot 1985-99, topping out at 25.5% of the vote. He went through the Veterans Committee three times and never received more than 16.0% of the vote. 75% is needed for Hall of Fame induction.

Lolich retired with a 217-191 record and a 3.44 ERA in 3,638 ⅓ innings. He is Detroit's all-time leader in strikeouts (2,679) and ranks among the franchise leaders in wins (207), games (508), and innings (3,361 ⅔), among other things.