Miguel Cabrera admits he doesn't know Tigers teammates names and can you really blame him?

With Opening Day less than a week away, the Detroit Tigers don't have much to look forward to this season. They're one of the worst rosters in the league by a near consensus, and new manager Rod Gardenhire has the aura of a guy looking to develop the team until it gets competitive. In other words, 2018 is a great year to be a Tigers fan.

The Tigers will be paying star Miguel Cabrera for eternity (or through 2023, whichever comes first), after he signed an absolutely insane contract extension that kept him with the Tigers for $248 million in 2014 after his second consecutive MVP award. He has a lot of good memories with the Tigers, winning those back-to-back MVPs, winning the Triple Crown and making the World Series.

This might not be one of them. In an excerpt from his interview with Bleacher Report's Scott Miller, Cabrera said that he calls a lot of his teammates bro. As for why?

"I've been here for 10 years and most of my teammates, I don't even know their names," he says. C'mon. Even in the old days, Miggy? "No," he protests. "Even in the old days. You can ask any player if I know every name and he'll say no." So what, then, did you call them? "I say, 'Hey, bro. What's up, bro?'"

To be fair, some people are pretty awful with names. And with a roster touting esteemed names such as Jeimer Candelario, Dixon Machado, Derek Hill and Leonys Martin, Cabrera could be forgiven for forgetting some people. But this interview certainly won't do any egos in the clubhouse any favors.

Remember the first day of college, when you passed a plushy thing around the classroom and everyone introduced themselves and said their name and a hobby of theirs? Gardenhire might want to employ a similar tactic. Honestly, he looks the part of someone who would do exactly that anyways.

The Tigers are likely in for a long season, and Cabrera is trying to bounce back after battling a bad back all of last year. His current contract will expire when he's 40 years old, at which point there's a mutual option for two years. Obviously no one can predict the future, especially five years down the road, but it doesn't seem likely that that option gets picked up.