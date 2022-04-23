Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera has collected the 3,000th hit of his career.
If it seems like we just discussed a major milestone with Cabrera, it's because we did. He slugged the 500th home run of his illustrious career last Aug. 22.
The 3,000-hit club now has 33 members.
The 500-home run club has 28.
In looking at the players with 3,000 career hits, you'll see greats like Ty Cobb, Stan Musial, Derek Jeter, Carl Yastrzemski, Roberto Clemente and Tony Gwynn.
In looking at the 500-homer club, you'll see the names of all-time great, prolific sluggers like Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., Frank Robinson, Mickey Mantle and Ted Williams.
Of course, none of the names listed above got to both 3,000 and 500. That's how difficult a feat it is and it should be a nice illustration just what a special career Miguel Cabrera has put together. There are only six others to have gotten to both historic milestones.
Player
Career hits
Career home runs
Hank Aaron
3,771
755
Alex Rodriguez
3,115
696
3,308
681
Willie Mays
3,293
660
Rafael Palmeiro
3,020
569
Eddie Murray
3,255
504
Miguel Cabrera
3,000
502
Also of note, there are certainly bound to be a good number of people out there ready to dismiss Palmeiro and A-Rod from the above group to PED suspensions. Nothing has ever tied Cabrera to PED use at all and, again, this goes to just what kind of extraordinary career he's put together.
These are, of course, eye-popping numbers and will deservedly get the most looks.
You can find his name in plenty of other historic leaderboards, however.
The top 15 in total bases isn't out of the question.
15. Ken Griffey, Jr., 5,271
16. Dave Winfield, 5,221
17. Cal Ripken, Jr., 5,168
18. Miguel Cabrera, 5,139
The rest of the top 25, behind Cabrera, is inner-circle greats in, respectively, Tris Speaker, Lou Gehrig, George Brett, Mel Ott, Jimmie Foxx, Derek Jeter and Ted Williams.
He is just ahead of Foxx and Williams to break the top 20 in extra-base hits, too.
15. Ty Cobb, 1,136
16. Tris Speaker, 1,131
17. Manny Ramirez, 1,122
18. George Brett, 1,119
19. Miguel Cabrera, 1,118
The career top 20 in RBI is within striking range and a full season of health could push him all the way to 13th (Willie Mays is 12th with 1,909).
13. Mel Ott, 1,860
14. Carl Yastrzemski, 1,844
15. Ted Williams, 1,839
16. Ken Griffey, Jr., 1,836
17. Rafael Palmeiro, 1,835
18. Dave Winfield, 1,833
19. Manny Ramirez, 1,831
20. Al Simmons, 1,828
21. Frank Robinson, 1,812
22. Miguel Cabrera, 1,807
He's also 33rd in career times on base and 69th in runs scored.
When he does retire, we'll do a much deeper dive on the hitting greatness of Mr. Cabrera. It is truly a career for the ages.
For now, let's admire the dossier of counting stats he's accumulated. From a certain point of view, only a very few players -- probably only Aaron, Mays and Pujols -- are clearly ahead.