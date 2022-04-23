Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera has collected the 3,000th hit of his career.

If it seems like we just discussed a major milestone with Cabrera, it's because we did. He slugged the 500th home run of his illustrious career last Aug. 22.

The 3,000-hit club now has 33 members.

The 500-home run club has 28.

In looking at the players with 3,000 career hits, you'll see greats like Ty Cobb, Stan Musial, Derek Jeter, Carl Yastrzemski, Roberto Clemente and Tony Gwynn.

In looking at the 500-homer club, you'll see the names of all-time great, prolific sluggers like Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., Frank Robinson, Mickey Mantle and Ted Williams.

Of course, none of the names listed above got to both 3,000 and 500. That's how difficult a feat it is and it should be a nice illustration just what a special career Miguel Cabrera has put together. There are only six others to have gotten to both historic milestones.

Player Career hits Career home runs Hank Aaron 3,771 755 Alex Rodriguez 3,115 696 Albert Pujols 3,308 681 Willie Mays 3,293 660 Rafael Palmeiro 3,020 569 Eddie Murray 3,255 504 Miguel Cabrera 3,000 502

Also of note, there are certainly bound to be a good number of people out there ready to dismiss Palmeiro and A-Rod from the above group to PED suspensions. Nothing has ever tied Cabrera to PED use at all and, again, this goes to just what kind of extraordinary career he's put together.

These are, of course, eye-popping numbers and will deservedly get the most looks.

You can find his name in plenty of other historic leaderboards, however.

The top 15 in total bases isn't out of the question.

15. Ken Griffey, Jr., 5,271

16. Dave Winfield, 5,221

17. Cal Ripken, Jr., 5,168

18. Miguel Cabrera, 5,139

The rest of the top 25, behind Cabrera, is inner-circle greats in, respectively, Tris Speaker, Lou Gehrig, George Brett, Mel Ott, Jimmie Foxx, Derek Jeter and Ted Williams.

He is just ahead of Foxx and Williams to break the top 20 in extra-base hits, too.

15. Ty Cobb, 1,136

16. Tris Speaker, 1,131

17. Manny Ramirez, 1,122

18. George Brett, 1,119

19. Miguel Cabrera, 1,118

The career top 20 in RBI is within striking range and a full season of health could push him all the way to 13th (Willie Mays is 12th with 1,909).

13. Mel Ott, 1,860

14. Carl Yastrzemski, 1,844

15. Ted Williams, 1,839

16. Ken Griffey, Jr., 1,836

17. Rafael Palmeiro, 1,835

18. Dave Winfield, 1,833

19. Manny Ramirez, 1,831

20. Al Simmons, 1,828

21. Frank Robinson, 1,812

22. Miguel Cabrera, 1,807

He's also 33rd in career times on base and 69th in runs scored.

When he does retire, we'll do a much deeper dive on the hitting greatness of Mr. Cabrera. It is truly a career for the ages.

For now, let's admire the dossier of counting stats he's accumulated. From a certain point of view, only a very few players -- probably only Aaron, Mays and Pujols -- are clearly ahead.