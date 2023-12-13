Miguel Cabrera may have played his final game with the Detroit Tigers, but has plans to suit up with the Tigres de Aragua of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League during the 2024-25 season, according to El ExtraBase. The VPBL often features active big-league players who use the league to stay in shape during the offseason. The season culminates in January, allowing the players a chance to rest before reporting for duty with their MLB teams.

"I would like to play one more year, competing, playing well and winning with these young players," Cabrera told reporters, according to a translation provided to the Detroit Free Press by El ExtraBase's Daniel Álvarez-Montes. "I'm going to prepare properly, plan my final season next year and make it big like it was in the U.S."

Cabrera participated in the VPBL's Home Run Derby event on Monday. He's no stranger to the league, either, having suited up for the Tigres in parts of nine seasons. He stopped playing in the VPBL during the winter after signing his first long-term contract in the majors.

Cabrera, 41 come April, played in parts of 21 MLB seasons. He tallied career marks that include a .306/.382/.518 slash line, 511 home runs, and 67.3 Wins Above Replacement. Cabrera spent most of his career with the Tigers, though he began his time in the majors as a member of the now-Miami Marlins.