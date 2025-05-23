Miguel Cabrera's playing career is not over just yet. On Friday, Tigres de Aragua of the Venezuela Professional Baseball League announced Cabrera will join the team as an active player for the 2025-26 season. LVBP is a winter league that plays a 68-game season spanning October to January each year.

Here is the team's announcement:

Aragua controls Cabrera's winter ball rights even though he has not played for them since the 2007-08 season. In 12 career winter ball games, Cabrera is 15 for 40 (.375) with five doubles, one homer, eight walks, and three strikeouts.

Cabrera, 42, has not played since his farewell season with the Detroit Tigers in 2023. Later in his career, he said he wanted to play winter ball back home in Venezuela one last time before hanging up his spikes for good, and he'll get a chance to do it this winter.

Winter ball does not count toward the five-year waiting period for the Hall of Fame, so playing winter ball this year will not push back Cabrera's eligibility. He will still appear on the BBWAA's Hall of Fame ballot for the first time in 2028. Cabrera is a first-ballot lock and will be part of the 2029 Hall of Fame class.

Team Venezuela has already announced Cabrera, who retired with 3,174 hits and 511 home runs, will be their hitting coach for the World Baseball Classic next spring.