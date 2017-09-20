Miguel Sano is running out of time to get healthy and help Twins reach postseason

Despite losing two straight games and four of their last five, the Minnesota Twins still sit in the second AL wild-card spot going into Wednesday's series finale with the Yankees (GameTracker). The Twins are six games behind New York for the top wild-card spot and 1 1/2 games up on the Angels for a wild-card spot in general.

The Twins remain in contention even though Miguel Sano, their power-hitting All-Star third baseman, has been sidelined for a month with a stress reaction in his left shin. He fouled a pitch into the shin on Aug. 19 and has been on the shelf since. And with only 12 days to go in the regular season, Sano is running out of time to get back on the field to help the team reach the postseason.

Here's what manager Paul Molitor told Mike Bernardino of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press about Sano's status:

"We're down to a dozen games here," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "My biggest concern now is even if he gets to the point where we get him on the field in any capacity, how much of a challenge is it going to be for him to have any type of timing at all? With some of the pitching we have to face, that's going to be hard to give away at-bats just to hope he's got it."

Sano is currently hitting off a tee and doing some light running as he works his way back from the stress reaction. Even if the Twins were to give up on third base and bring Sano back as a designated hitter exclusively, there still might not be enough time to get him healthy and back up to speed at the plate.

Minnesota's third basemen -- mostly Eduardo Escobar -- have hit .224/.270/.509 with eight home runs since Sano's injury. Pretty interesting stat line, that is. Sano, of course, authored a .267/.356/.514 batting line with 28 home runs in 111 games before getting hurt. He was a force in the middle of their lineup.

The Twins have managed to stay in the race without Sano -- they're 16-14 since his injury -- and the schedule lines up in their favor. Following Wednesday's game with the Yankees, Minnesota will play seven of their final 10 games with the lowly Tigers.