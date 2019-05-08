Mike Fiers no-hitter: Inside the numbers behind the 300th no-hitter in MLB history

Many might have missed it since it was well after 11 local time, which means it was in the wee hours of the morning other parts of the country, but Athletics starter Mike Fiers threw a no-hitter against the Reds in Oakland on Tuesday night. He went a whopping (for this day and age) 131 pitches. Even his manager noted the pitch count:

''It was a great night obviously for him, for our fans, everyone wants to see a no-hitter,'' Bob Melvin said. ''It was no fun for me once he got past 120 pitches, I promise you that. But he deserved it."

Let's take a look at some fun numbers involved here, with a big thanks to baseball-reference.com.

First off ...

300

This was the 300th no-hitter in major-league history.

12

The A's franchise, which includes stints in Philadelphia, Kansas City and now Oakland, has seen 11 no-nos. The most recent before Fiers pulled it off was Sean Manaea getting the job done against the Red Sox on April 21, 2018. Before that it was Dallas Braden in 2010. The A's now have two of the last four no-hitters, including two of the last three spun by an individual (with Seattle's James Paxton being the other).

Teams with the most no-hitters

Dodgers, 26

Red Sox, 18

White Sox, 18

Giants, 17

Reds, 16

Braves, 14

Cubs, 14

Indians, 14

Teams with the fewest no-hitters

Padres, 0

Blue Jays, 1

Brewers, 1

Mets, 1

Rays, 1

Rockies, 1

Diamondbacks, 2

131 pitches

Here are the pitchers who threw a no-hitter with more than 130 pitches:

Edwin Jackson, 149 pitches; June 25, 2010 Tim Lineceum, 148; July 13, 2013 Randy Johnson, 138; June 2, 1990 Sandy Koufax, 138; June 30, 1962 Mike Fiers, 134; Aug. 21, 2015 Johan Santana, 134; June 1, 2012 Bud Smith, 134; Sept. 3, 2001 Dwight Gooden, 134; May 14, 1996 Mike Fiers, 131; May 7, 2019 Kent Mercker, 131; April 8, 1994 Andy Hawkins, 131; July 1, 1990

How about that? Not only was Fiers the last to go over 130 pitches, but he is the only one with multiple no-hitters over 130 pitches. Speaking of ...

Pitchers with multiple no-hitters

7 - Nolan Ryan

4 - Sandy Koufax

3 - Bob Feller, Cy Young, Larry Corcoran

That's it. That is the number of pitchers to ever throw more no-hitters than Mike Fiers. Of course, Fiers is joined by a number of others with two.

2 - Fiers, Jake Arrieta, Max Scherzer, Tim Lincecum, Homer Bailey, Justin Verlander, Roy Halladay, Mark Buehrle, Randy Johnson, Hideo Nomo, Bob Forsch, Steve Busby, Bill Stoneman, Ken Holtzman, Don Wilson, Jim Maloney, Jim Bunning, Warren Spahn, Carl Erskine, Virgil Trucks, Allie Reynolds, Johnny Vander Meer (these were back-to-back starts), Dutch Leonard, Addie Joss, Frank Smith, Christy Mathewson, Theodore Breitenstein, Adonis Terry, Al Atkinson, Pud Galvin

That's a fun mix of Hall of Famers, very good pitchers and some with not-great overall career resumes.

No-hitters by decade

Are no-hitters becoming more or less prevalent? Let's see ...

1870s - 1

1880s - 26

1890s - 15

1900s - 20

1910s - 29

1920s - 9

1930s - 8

1940s - 13

1950s - 18

1960s - 24

1970s - 31

1980s - 13

1990s - 31

2000s - 15

2010s - 37

Will you look at that? This decade we've seen the most no-hitters in a decade in baseball history. We've eclipsed the Dead Ball Era and the era that led to the mound being lowered and the addition of the DH.

Now, there's a wrinkle. In the Dead Ball Era, pitchers pretty much threw a complete game every game. Nowadays, we've seen a few multi-pitcher no-hitters. That's gotta be the difference, right?

Nope. There have only been three no-hitters that featured multiple pitchers this decade. That's still 34 no-nos and would still be the most.

It doesn't mean there's any less fanfare. As Melvin says, everyone still loves to see a no-hitter.

Kudos to Fiers. Keep an eye on him next time out. Not only could he tie Vander Meer's record with throwing two straight no-hitters, but he could join Ryan, Koufax, Feller, Young and Corcoran as the only pitchers to ever throw more than two no-hitters in their career.