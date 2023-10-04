The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed general manager Mike Hazen to a contract extension through the 2028 season, reports the Arizona Republic. The team has not yet confirmed the extension. Hazen was already signed for 2024 with an option for 2025. The new extension guarantees him five years total.

Hazen had been speculated as a potential fit for the Boston Red Sox following the dismissal of the Chaim Bloom, though obviously that is off the table now. The Massachusetts native spent several years in the Boston front office earlier in the career.

The D-Backs hired Hazen in October 2016 and this year's postseason roster consists almost entirely of players he acquired. That includes cornerstones Ketel Marte (November 2016 trade), Corbin Carroll (2019 draft), Christian Walker (2017 waivers), Merrill Kelly (2018 free agent), Zac Gallen (2019 trade), and Gabriel Moreno (2022 trade).

Hazen also engineered the Paul Goldschmidt trade in December 2018, a trade that hasn't worked out particularly well for Arizona. At this point though, the shrewd roster moves outnumber the losses, and the D-Backs have an exciting young core that should keep them in contention for the foreseeable future.

Arizona is 495-537 (.477) during Hazen's tenure with two postseason berths: 2017 and 2023, both as wild-card teams. The D-Backs bottomed out with 110 losses in 2021, though they have rallied to make the postseason in 2023, and Hazen's teams have had a winning record in four of his six seasons.

The D-Backs won Game 1 of their Wild Card Series matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. They will send Gallen to the mound in the potential Game 2 clincher Wednesday. Arizona went 84-78 during the regular season.

Assistant general managers Amiel Sawdaye and Mike Fitzgerald had their contracts extended as well, per the Arizona Republic.