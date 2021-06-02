Longtime major league reliever and 1974 NL Cy Young winner Mike Marshall died Tuesday at his Florida home while under hospice care, the Dodgers confirmed. He was 78.

Nicknamed "Iron Mike" for his heavy workloads, Marshall started his career with the Tigers in 1967, and was part of the expansion Seattle Pilots in 1969. He also pitched for the Astros (1970), Expos (1970-73), Dodgers (1974-76), Braves (1976-77), Rangers (1978), Twins (1978-80), and Mets (1981) during his 14-year career.

Marshall retired with a career 3.14 ERA in 1,386 2/3 innings spread across 24 starts and 700 relief appearances. At his peak from 1972-75, he pitched to a 2.53 ERA with 83 saves, and averaged an incredible 80 appearances and 153.1 innings per season. He won the 1974 NL Cy Young on the strength of a 2.42 ERA in 203 1/3 innings, all in relief.

Thanks to his rubber arm, Marshall holds both the National League (109 in 1974) and American League (90 in 1979) records for appearances in a season. He owns several other MLB records as well:

Most consecutive games with a relief appearances (13 in 1974).

Relief innings in a season (203 1/3 in 1974). He's also second on the list (179 in 1973).

Most games finished in a season (84 in 1979). He's also second on the list (83 in 1974).



Marshall was a two-time All-Star (1974-75) who received Cy Young votes in four seasons (1972-73, 1978-79) in addition to winning the 1974 award. He also earned MVP votes in four seasons (1972-74, 1979), and finished as high as third in the voting in 1974. Marshall allowed one run in 12 career postseason innings, all with the 1974 NL champion Dodgers.