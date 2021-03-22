The New York Mets and New York Yankees are scheduled to play at Citi Field on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and former Mets hall of fame catcher Mike Piazza will be in attendance. Piazza was on the Mets in 2001 and played in the first professional sports event held in New York following the attacks.

The game was held on Sept. 21 2001 and the Mets hosted the Atlanta Braves at Shea Stadium. Piazza hit a dramatic home run late in that game.

Piazza met with the media on Monday to share that he would be attending the game and give his predictions on how the event will go.

"I'm sure it's going to be an emotional night," he said. "I think it's going to be something done with taste and reverence, but also celebrate the lives as well, and the bravery that was 9/11."

He added that they haven't finalized all the plans yet and he doesn't want to give away everything they already have scheduled, but said, "yes I look forward to being there."

"It's going to be very difficult of course recounting all those memories but ultimately I'm sure that's what they would want, the celebration of life, instead of the sadness," he said.