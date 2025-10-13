San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt has retired. Shildt announced his decision on Monday via a letter emailed to media, and soon after the club announced it. The move comes after the Padres, coming off a 90-win regular season, were eliminated in the opening Wild Card Series round in three games by the Chicago Cubs.

Shildt's letter reads in full:

It is with a heavy but full heart that I am announcing my retirement from managing the

San Diego Padres. It is a decision that I thought about during the season and became at peace with over the last 10 days. I gave every fiber of my being to help achieve Peter Seidler's vision of bringing a World Series Championship to San Diego. We fell short of the ultimate goal, but I am proud of what the players, staff and organization were able to accomplish the last two seasons. The grind of the baseball season has taken a severe toll on me mentally, physically and emotionally. While it has always been about serving others, it's time I take care of myself and exit on my terms. I am extremely appreciative to the Padres, Peter Seidler, the Seidler family, Erik Greupner, AJ Preller and staff for the trust and confidence to lead this team. I'm confident I left things in a better place. However, I am most grateful for our players. San Diego is rightfully proud of the Padres players. It is a group that conducts themselves with class, is dedicated to each other and the common goal of winning a World Series. I love our players and will miss them dearly! After 34 years of dedicating myself to the rigors of coaching and managing, I can with great enjoyment look back on achieving my two primary goals: To help players get the most out of their God given ability and become better men. Also, to win games. I move forward with a smile on my face, contentment in my soul and genuine excitement for what God has next. To the Friar Faithful, thanks for all the support and keep rocking Petco Park. It's the best home field advantage in Major League Baseball. The team is on its way to that World Series Championship you so deserve. Respectfully, Shildty

The 2025 season was Shildt's second as Padres manager. Over those two seasons, he guided the club to a 183-141 record. In 2024, Shildt's Padres won their Wild Card Series matchup with the Atlanta Braves before being eliminated in five games by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. Shildt's decision comes as a bit of a surprise given that he signed an extension in November of 2024 and was under contract with the Padres for two more seasons.

Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller released the following statement regarding Shildt's retirement:

"We would like to congratulate Mike on a successful career and thank him for his significant contributions to the Padres and the San Diego community over the last four years, including consecutive 90-win seasons and two postseason appearances as manager. His dedication and passion for the game of baseball will leave an impact on our organization, and we wish him the best in his next chapter. The search for a new manager of the Padres will begin immediately with the goal of winning a World Series championship in 2026."

Shildt, 57, previously managed the St. Louis Cardinals for parts of four seasons and led them to the postseason in three of those seasons and won the NL Manager of the Year award in 2019. Overall, Shildt retires with a managerial record of 435-340 (.561) with no losing seasons, five playoff berths, one division title, and a record of 9-14 in postseason games.

The Padres' new managerial vacancy becomes the fifth in MLB heading into the offseason, and that number could grow depending upon how interim situations in Washington, Colorado, and Baltimore are resolved.