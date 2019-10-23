Mike Trout and Christian Yelich win MLB Hank Aaron Award for best offensive player in each league

HOUSTON - Angels superstar Mike Trout and Brewers superstar Christian Yelich are on hand here at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, but it's not 100 percent to take in what will likely be an outstanding baseball game in Game 2 of the Nationals-Astros World Series.

No, it's for the duo to accept the Hank Aaron Award. Trout obviously takes the AL honors while Yelich grabs the NL side.

The Hank Aaron Award was established by Major League Baseball in 1999 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's all-time home run record. The award is for the most outstanding offensive player in each league. Here's MLB on how the winners are chosen:

Fans voted for the recipients on MLB.com, and for the 10th straight year, a special panel of Hall of Fame players led by Hank Aaron joined fans in voting for the Awards. The Hall of Fame panel includes some of the greatest offensive players of all-time, such as Roberto Alomar, Johnny Bench, Craig Biggio, Ken Griffey Jr., Eddie Murray and Robin Yount.

Yelich, 27, takes the honor for the second straight season. He hit .329/.429/.671 with 44 homers and 97 RBI. He was cruising to the Brewers' single-season home run record (51, Prince Fielder) before suffering a season-ending injury in September. He has a shot to win a second straight MVP.

"I want to give a big thanks to Hank Aaron, the Hall of Fame voters and my teammates and coaching staff," Yelich said. "Hank Aaron is such an important person in the history of baseball and the city of Milwaukee. To receive this award is an enormous honor and I look forward to sharing this excitement with my family and our great fans."

Trout, 28, wins this award for the second time (2014 was the previous). He hit .291/.438/.645 with 45 homers and 104 RBI. Like Yelich, a late season injury cost him the Angels' single-season home run record (47, Troy Glaus). Trout has a shot at his third MVP.

Trout released the following video on the honor:

To receive an award with the name Hank Aaron on it is truly special to me... #THANKYOU https://t.co/UxpRpg709B pic.twitter.com/mo7pCSXaWl — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) October 23, 2019

"Mike Trout and Christian Yelich continue to have outstanding seasons and are very deserving of this award," Hank Aaron said. "Christian and Mike are great ambassadors of the game and their offensive play this year has been spectacular. I congratulate them on winning the award again."

Trout and Yelich join, Miguel Cabrera, Jose Bautista, David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez (four), Giancarlo Stanton, Albert Pujols and Barry Bonds (three) in having won the award multiple times.