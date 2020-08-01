Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout Houston and his wife Jessica announced the birth of their first child via Twitter on Saturday. The couple is the proud parents of a baby boy, Beckham Aaron Trout. Beckham was born on Thursday according to the caption on both of the new parents' heartwarming posts.

Beckham's middle name, Aaron, is the name of Jessica's late brother. Mike and Jessica have been married since 2017.

Every player receives three days of paternity leave, per Major League Baseball's rules. Saturday was Trout's final day on the paternity list, and he's expected to return to the team on Sunday.

Jessica's pregnancy was on Trout's mind throughout the pandemic pause. He pushed back against the bubble concept because of the logistical complications that would come with being with her during labor. And leading up to the start of the 2020 MLB season, Trout expressed continued hesitations. Ultimately, the 2019 AL MVP made the decision to play in the 60-game season, leaving for the birth of his first child.

Trout, who will turn 29 next week, hit .292/.357/.458 in the Angels' first six games. Entering Saturday, the Angels are 2-6 on the season.