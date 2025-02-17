Mike Trout's days as a center fielder are over. The future Hall of Famer revealed Monday that he and the Los Angeles Angels have made the decision to move to right field in an effort to preserve his body. Trout has not played a position other than center field (and DH) since 2013. He has 17 career games in right field and none since 2012.

"Kind of just do everything on the table, as in what's best for me body-wise to keep me on the field," Trout told reporters. "Came to the conclusion that I'm gonna go to right field. I like it. Try it out. See where it goes ... I knew it was coming. Just gotta get used to it. I just want to be on the field."

The Angels suggested a position change several years ago, though Trout was not ready to move out of center field at the time. He did not play after April 29 last season because of a meniscus tear and a subsequent setback. In September, Trout said he was open to changing positions because the injuries have continued piling in recent years.

Trout, 33, has played only 266 of 648 possible regular season games the last four years, or 41%. He does not have one chronic injury that keeps pops up. He's missed time a calf strain, back inflammation, a broken hamate, and then last year's torn meniscus. It's a new injury every year. Trout and the Angels hope the position change keeps him on the field.

Center field is a young player's position because there is so much running involved. It's not just the balls the center field himself must go get. The center fielder also has to back up on almost every ball hit to left or right field. If the ball is hit to the outfield, the center fielder is involved in some way. That isn't always true with left and right fielders.

Lorenzo Cain, Adam Duvall, Brett Gardner, Kevin Kiermaier, and Michael A. Taylor are the only players to start even 50 games in center field at age 33-plus over the last four years. Cain, Duvall, and Kiermaier are the only three with more than 100 starts in center during that time. That's total across the four years, not just in one season.

With Trout moving to right field, Mickey Moniak is the obvious candidate to take over in center. Jo Adell also has center field experience, though his defense grades out poorly. Jorge Soler is locked in at DH and Taylor Ward is entrenched in left field. Luis Rengifo can also play the outfield, if needed.

Trout hit .220/.325/.541 with 10 homers in 29 games before his season ended last year. When he's been on the field, he's been very productive. He just isn't on the field all that often these days. The Angels lost a franchise record 99 games in 2024. It was their ninth consecutive losing season.