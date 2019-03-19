Mike Trout finalizing 12-year, $430 million extension with Angels, report says

Trout is on the verge of signing the largest contract in professional sports history

The best player in baseball looks like he's never leaving the Los Angeles Angels after all. Mike Trout and the Angels are "finalizing" a 12-year, $430 million contract that would break all kinds of records, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan

More to come on this breaking news.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories