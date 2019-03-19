Mike Trout finalizing 12-year, $430 million extension with Angels, report says
Trout is on the verge of signing the largest contract in professional sports history
The best player in baseball looks like he's never leaving the Los Angeles Angels after all. Mike Trout and the Angels are "finalizing" a 12-year, $430 million contract that would break all kinds of records, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.
More to come on this breaking news.
