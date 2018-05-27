Mike Trout has career night at the plate as Angels rout Yankees

Saturday night at Yankee Stadium, the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early deficit to demolish the New York Yankees in the middle game of their three-game series (LAA 11, NYY 4). The two teams will meet for the rubber game Sunday afternoon.

The Angels were led offensively by, of course, the great Mike Trout. Trout went 5-for-5 on the night, though that only tells part of the story. Here's a breakdown of his night:

1st inning: RBI double off the left-field wall.

RBI double off the left-field wall. 3rd inning: Double into the right-field corner.

Double into the right-field corner. 4th inning: Go-ahead two-run home run to left field.

Go-ahead two-run home run to left field. 6th inning: RBI double into the left-center field gap.

RBI double into the left-center field gap. 7th inning: Infield single on a ground ball into the shortstop hole.

I couldn't believe the Yankees let Sonny Gray pitch to Trout in the fourth inning. He had two doubles already, there were two bases open, and there were two outs. Seemed like an obvious spot to intentionally walk the best hitter on the planet. The Yankees let Gray go after Trout and they paid the price.

Here is video of Trout's home run:

Saturday night was the 977th game of Trout's career and he set several new career highs. Among them:

Five hits. His previous career high was four, done six times.

His previous career high was four, done six times. Four extra-base hits. Previous career high was three, done five times.

Previous career high was three, done five times. Eleven total bases. Previous career high was 10, done three times.

In terms of win probably added, Trout was at +0.556 on Saturday night, which essentially means he was responsible for 55.6 percent of his club's win. I know it doesn't seem like much, but that is a ton in the win probability world. That is the fourth highest single-game WPA in Trout's career. Furthermore:

Mike Trout is first CF with 4 extra-base hits as a visiting player at Yankee Stadium (old or new). — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) May 27, 2018

Saturday's big game raised Trout's season batting line from an excellent .293/.449/.644 to an even better .313/.461/.687. With all due respect to Mookie Betts, who has been outstanding this season, Trout is so far and away the best player in baseball right now it's not even funny. He somehow gets better each year, and as great as he's been, Saturday night was the best game of his career in more ways than one.