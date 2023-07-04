Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout departed Monday's game against the San Diego Padres after taking a swing during the eighth inning (box score). Trout, who fouled off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez, put his left hand behind his back and circled the plate right after the swing. He appeared to point at his left wrist area upon being approached by the Angels team trainer. He then removed his batting glove from that hand before leaving the game.

Take a look at the video below:

Trout was subsequently replaced in the lineup by former No. 1 pick Mickey Moniak. Moniak subsequently struck out to end the at-bat.

Trout, 31, entered Monday hitting .260/.365/.493 (134 OPS+) with 18 home runs, 43 RBI, and two stolen bases in his first 80 games. Those marks may be below Trout's otherworldly norms, but his contributions had still been worth an estimated 2.9 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Trout's apparent injury comes a day after he was chosen to his 11th career All-Star Game. It's unclear at this point whether his availability for next Tuesday's exhibition will be impacted by this issue.

The Angels came into Monday's game at 45-41, third in the AL West. The Angels trailed the division-leading Texas Rangers by six games, and were also two games back in the race for the last AL wild card spot.

The Angels are already without a number of key contributors. Starting catcher Logan O'Hoppe, shortstop Zach Neto, and infielders Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury are each on the injured list. Pitchers José Suarez, Ben Joyce, and Matt Moore also remain unavailable.