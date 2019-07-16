Mike Trout injury: Angels star out of starting lineup for second straight game, listed as day-to-day

Mike Trout left Sunday's win against the Mariners with right calf tightness. The injury doesn't appear to be serious and Trout likely won't require a stint on the injured list, but he was held out of the starting lineup for the second game in a row Tuesday night against the Astros. The Angels listed the game's best player as "day-to-day."

Mike Trout was removed from today’s game with right calf tightness. He is considered day-to-day. — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 14, 2019

The Angels are unbeaten since the All-Star break and won on Monday without Trout. Heading into Tuesday's game, the Angels (49-46) were 4 1/2 games back of the second wild card spot in the American League.

Trout, 27, is out of his mind lately and carried a .305/.455/.666 slash with 20 doubles, 30 homers, 75 RBI, 74 runs and eight steals into Sunday's contest with Seattle. In his last seven games, Trout was even more ridiculous than usual, going 12 for 28 with eight homers and a 1.357 slugging percentage in that span. He's also walked more than he's struck out and leads the majors (again) in WAR (6.5 on Fangraphs; 6.2 on baseball-reference, where he's second to Cody Bellinger).

Trout homered in the first inning of Friday's game when the Angels no-hit the Mariners and every player wore Tyler Skaggs' No. 45.