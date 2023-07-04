Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout suffered a fracture of the hamate bone in his left hand during Monday's game against the San Diego Padres (SD 10, LA 3), the Angels announced. Trout suffered the injury when he fouled back an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez in the seventh inning. Hamate fractures typically require surgery and come with a 3-7 week recovery.

Trout was subsequently replaced in the lineup by former No. 1 pick Mickey Moniak. Moniak subsequently struck out to end the at-bat. Here is the injury:

Trout, 31, entered Monday hitting .260/.365/.493 (134 OPS+) with 18 home runs, 43 RBI, and two stolen bases in his first 80 games. Those marks may be below Trout's otherworldly norms, but his contributions had still been worth an estimated 2.9 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

The Angels come into Tuesday at 45-42, third in the AL West. The Angels trailed the division-leading Texas Rangers by six games, and were also three games back in the race for the last AL wild card spot. Needless to say, losing Trout for an extending period of time is a devastating blow to the team's postseason hopes. They currently have only a 12.5% chance to make the playoffs, per Sportsline.

In addition to Trout, the Angels are without several other key contributors. Starting catcher Logan O'Hoppe, shortstop Zach Neto, and infielders Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury are each on the injured list. Pitchers José Suarez, Ben Joyce, and Matt Moore also remain unavailable.

Trout's injury came a day after he was chosen to his 11th career All-Star Game. The Angels summoned former top prospect Jo Adell to replace Trout on the roster.