Mike Trout's season officially came to a close on Sunday, when the Los Angeles Angels transferred him to the 60-day injured list. In a corresponding move, the Angels brought up right-handed pitcher Carson Fulmer.

Trout suffered a fractured hamate bone on July 3. He returned for a single game on Aug. 22 before returning to the injured list with hand discomfort. A week prior, Trout said that his issue was a "pain tolerance thing." He added: "Once it gets to a point where it's bearable, I'll be out there." Clearly it did not get to that point, and the Angels elected to start his offseason early.

Trout, 32, appeared in just 82 games this year. He hit .263/.367/.490 (131 OPS+) with 18 home runs, 44 RBI, and two stolen bases. HIs contributions were worth an estimated 2.9 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Trout isn't the only notable Angels player who won't play again this season. Two-way superstar (and impending free agent) Shohei Ohtani was shut down last week, and third baseman Anthony Rendon also seems unlikely to return this year. It's been that kind of year for the Angels, who enter Sunday with a 70-85 record. They've amassed a 14-34 record since the trade deadline passed and have shipped off almost all of their midseason additions.

Fulmer, 29, was the No. 8 pick in the 2015 draft. He's appeared in 74 games for his career, compiling a 6.41 ERA (70 ERA+) and a 1.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021, when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds organization. Fulmer made 13 minor-league appearances this year, including 12 starts, tallying a 5.00 ERA and a 1.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio.