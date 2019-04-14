Mike Trout injury update: Angels star will join team in Texas, could return against Rangers
Trout hasn't played since April 9 due to a groin injury
Angels center fielder Mike Trout, who's off to a legendary start in 2019, hasn't played since April 9 because of groin injury. The Angels recently raised the possibility that Trout would return to the field by Monday. The club provided a more detailed update on Sunday:
When the subject is Mike Trout's injury, seeing the word "improvement" twice in a statement is of course encouraging. Also encouraging is that Trout will be on hand in Arlington for this team's three-game series against the Rangers that begins Monday. By the sounds of things, Trout may indeed see action during that set.
In 12 games this season, Trout has put up a slash line of .406/.592/.938 with five home runs and 13 walks against just four strikeouts. Over that brief span, he's already compiled a WAR of 1.9. Needless to say, the 8-7 Halos want to get Trout back in the lineup as soon as possible while not rushing him.
