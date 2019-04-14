Mike Trout injury update: Angels star will join team in Texas, could return against Rangers

Angels center fielder Mike Trout, who's off to a legendary start in 2019, hasn't played since April 9 because of groin injury. The Angels recently raised the possibility that Trout would return to the field by Monday. The club provided a more detailed update on Sunday:

Mike Trout was seen by Dr. Steve Yoon today in Los Angeles. Ultrasound images showed further improvement to his groin. Mike also reports continued improvement. He will join the team in Texas and will continue to be evaluated to determine his readiness to play. — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 14, 2019

When the subject is Mike Trout's injury, seeing the word "improvement" twice in a statement is of course encouraging. Also encouraging is that Trout will be on hand in Arlington for this team's three-game series against the Rangers that begins Monday. By the sounds of things, Trout may indeed see action during that set.

In 12 games this season, Trout has put up a slash line of .406/.592/.938 with five home runs and 13 walks against just four strikeouts. Over that brief span, he's already compiled a WAR of 1.9. Needless to say, the 8-7 Halos want to get Trout back in the lineup as soon as possible while not rushing him.