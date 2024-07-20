One of baseball's most recognizable players might be returning from an extended absence within the week. In late April, Angels superstar Mike Trout tore the meniscus in his left knee and needed surgery. As a result, he's been out of action since and rehab has been picking up in recent weeks. Now, it appears he's ready to get back to the majors.

Trout will begin work Saturday, facing live pitching at the Angels' spring training complex in Arizona. He's expected to do so again Sunday before heading to a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, according to MLB.com. Assuming Trout gets his timing back and is ready to go otherwise, he could join the Angels as soon as this coming Thursday.

Trout hasn't played since April 29. In 126 plate appearances this season, he's hitting .225/.325/.541 with 10 homers. He was leading the majors in home runs when he went down and, even with the low batting average, was very productive with a 138 OPS+.

The three-time MVP has continued to play like one of the best players in the majors the last several years, when on the field. The problem has been staying on the field. He only appeared in 36 games in 2021, 119 in 2022, 82 last year and he's only at 29 in 2024.

The Angels enter Saturday 10 games back in the AL West and even further back of a Wild Card spot, so they are essentially non-contenders. Trout has given off the impression he's very unlikely to accept a trade these last few years, too. That means his re-entry into the Angels lineup is important for two factors:

1. It makes the Angels a lot tougher and that matters whenever they play a contender.

2. He's still incredibly fun to watch and one of baseball's biggest selling points.

Factoring in these two points, this is a very important bit of news, even if the Angels remain irrelevant as a team.