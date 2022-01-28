With the MLBPA and MLB in the midst of a lockout, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is keeping tabs on something he may love as much as baseball: the weather.

Trout is very concerned and enthralled with the impending snow storm that that is expected to hit the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic in the next 48 hours. As each update on the storm comes through, Trout has been tweeting his thoughts, predictions ... and keeps hoping that the storm heads west.

Trout even added himself as a visual to help the storm see where it should head.

Trout knows his weather and is even using some lingo that the professionals use. In a separate tweet, he used the term GFS which is "The Global Forecast System" -- a National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP) weather forecast model that generates data for atmospheric and land-soil variables, including temperatures, winds, precipitation, soil moisture and atmospheric ozone concentration.

At the end of the day, Trout, a South Jersey native, just needs to know what the weather is going to be like there.

This is not the first time Trout has openly shared his love of weather forecasting. Here is a video of him appearing on The Weather Channel in 2016:

Trout has also combined both of his loves in the past. At the 2018 MLB All-Star Game, Trout gave a weather report during an interview with Ken Rosenthal.

Stay tuned for more updates from meteorologist Mike Trout.