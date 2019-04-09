Mike Trout robs home run from Christian Yelich with insane leaping catch, and Twitter can't believe it

While it can't be overstated how good Mike Trout has been at the plate thus far -- he's hitting .367/.574/.933 with five homers in 11 games -- the Angels superstar is also flashing some leather in center field. Trout doesn't have any Gold Gloves to his name, and the competition in center is fierce, but he can break through.

Trout's campaign got a nice early bolster Monday against the Brewers, when Christian Yelich hit a bomb to straightaway center in the third inning with the Angels up 2-1. Trout coasted back and made a spectacular, leaping grab at the wall to rob Yelich of the equalizer, and all Yelich could do was tip his helmet.

🚨 MIKE TROUT ROBBED CHRISTIAN YELICH 🚨 pic.twitter.com/AR367JoluZ — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2019

Trout got absolutely PAID this spring with a $430 million extension, but the home run robbery has people wondering if he took a discount to stay in Los Angeles.

Underpaid — Joe Seppi (@Slide_Piece37) April 9, 2019

He made that look like his morning routine — Weeping SF Giants Fan (3-8) (@SfNation2005) April 9, 2019

Mike Trout pic.twitter.com/UeKrlpQJYn — Larry G Wood (@lwoodjr_) April 9, 2019

Mike trout good at baseball? — max (@MaxDoesSports) April 9, 2019

Imagine thinking he’s not the best player in the league — AdamTheSportsFan (@AdamTheSportFan) April 9, 2019

In fact, Trout seems to be the only player in baseball who people just cannot say a bad thing about. He's that ridiculously good at this game.

Human highlight — Anthony (@_CrossingALine_) April 9, 2019

And still others had to give Yelich credit for recognizing game.

Real recognize real — Levi Watkins (@leviwatkins1995) April 9, 2019

Yelich and Trout is a fun matchup either way, but Trout making this play on the reigning NL MVP just makes it that much better. The Angels would go on to win 5-2 (box score), and Trout drew two walks and scored at the plate. What Trout is doing this year is outrageous, and Yelich paying tribute is a nice gesture to one of baseball's greats.