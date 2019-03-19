Mike Trout's record-breaking contract extension with the Angels broke the hearts of Phillies fans

The Los Angeles Angels are absolutely not taking any chances with superstar Mike Trout in 2020. The two sides are reportedly finalizing a 12-year, $430 million extension, according to Jeff Passan, ending the sweepstakes for baseball's biggest free agent before they begin.

The deal is huge for a myriad of reasons, not least of which is that it makes Trout baseball's best-paid player, usurping the title that Bryce Harper held for all of 19 days. Speaking of Harper, it also completely torpedoes his very good plan to get Trout to join him on the Phillies next season by shamelessly saying it as much as possible.

Naturally, the deal raised a lot of eyebrows, and broke a few hearts too.

Mike...



Why not us? pic.twitter.com/2jcv1cTmvY — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 19, 2019

Mike Trout signs a 12 year 430 million contract with the Angels



Phillies Fans:



pic.twitter.com/5Qd4d60uhl — Tae ⚡️ (@itsdiontae) March 19, 2019

We have some bad news for this Phillies fan. pic.twitter.com/kYvgc4VmjZ — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 19, 2019

All Phillies fans rn pic.twitter.com/gH12T9AxYr — Dominic (@Dom_Pataky) March 19, 2019

Other folks were just really excited to see Trout get paid.

Chipotle employee: "Guac is extra, is that okay?"



Mike Trout: pic.twitter.com/Eplh2IfW2j — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) March 19, 2019

*Mike Trout signs new contract*



Everybody including non Angels fans: pic.twitter.com/95YgkjbiUm — Diamond Digest (@Diamond_Digest) March 19, 2019

Trout gonna buy his own doppler radar — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) March 19, 2019

The thing about Mike Trout is that he's incredible and that he's getting NEARLY HALF A BILLION DOLLARS is actually very deserved and cool. — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) March 19, 2019

The really crazy thing is that trawling social media, it's hard to find people who legitimately think Trout was overpaid. To sign a player to a $430 million contract -- and have it nearly universally agreed upon that he's worth it -- is a testament to just how good Trout has been as an Angel. By any measure, it looks like he'll be finishing out his career in L.A.