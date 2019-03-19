Mike Trout's record-breaking contract extension with the Angels broke the hearts of Phillies fans
Here's how Twitter reacted to baseball's best player getting $430 million
The Los Angeles Angels are absolutely not taking any chances with superstar Mike Trout in 2020. The two sides are reportedly finalizing a 12-year, $430 million extension, according to Jeff Passan, ending the sweepstakes for baseball's biggest free agent before they begin.
The deal is huge for a myriad of reasons, not least of which is that it makes Trout baseball's best-paid player, usurping the title that Bryce Harper held for all of 19 days. Speaking of Harper, it also completely torpedoes his very good plan to get Trout to join him on the Phillies next season by shamelessly saying it as much as possible.
Naturally, the deal raised a lot of eyebrows, and broke a few hearts too.
Other folks were just really excited to see Trout get paid.
The really crazy thing is that trawling social media, it's hard to find people who legitimately think Trout was overpaid. To sign a player to a $430 million contract -- and have it nearly universally agreed upon that he's worth it -- is a testament to just how good Trout has been as an Angel. By any measure, it looks like he'll be finishing out his career in L.A.
