Mike Yastrzemski, grandson of Red Sox legend Carl, gets strong ovation and homers at Fenway Park

For the first time since 1983, a Yastrzemski played in Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Giants rookie outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was an opposing player in the ballpark that his Hall of Fame grandfather called home for 23 seasons (1961-1983).

Carl Yastrzemski won a triple crown and MVP for the Red Sox and was an 18-time All-Star. He reached 3,000 hits, 450 homers and was over 1,800 runs and RBI -- one of seven players to hit those marks along with Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez, Willie Mays, Albert Pujols and Stan Musial.

Needless to say, Yaz is a living legend in the Boston area and any family member is going to be cheered, regardless of if he plays for an opposing team. Grandpa was on hand, too.

The younger Yaz got an ovation in his first at-bat.

Three innings later, he showed glimpses of his grandfather with his 20th homer of the season:

A Yastrzemski just homered at Fenway.



Can you believe it? pic.twitter.com/IaEhCDyhwF — MLB (@MLB) September 18, 2019

For those keeping track, it was the first homer hit at Fenway by a Yastrzemski since late July 1983:

Fist home run by Yastrzemski at Fenway Park since Carl took Moose Haas deep on 7/31/83. — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) September 18, 2019

How proud is Grandpa Carl? Well, 1967 was when he won the Triple Crown and MVP and ...

"I think the only way I can compare it to anything would be if I compared it to the 1967 season," he told the San Francisco Chronicle. "That's what it means to me, him being here, the first time the Yastrzemski name will be introduced here since 1983."

Strong words from the Hall of Famer. He's a proud grandfather and rightfully so.

Mike was a 14th rounder out of Vanderbilt and never was really highly touted, but he's had a good rookie season. Entering Tuesday's action, he was hitting .265/.324/.509 (117 OPS+) with 19 homers and 51 RBI in 96 games with 2.0 WAR. That's quality production and bodes well for his prospects of being a good everyday player moving forward. He doesn't have Gramps' upside, but few in history ever have.