Oracle Park in San Francisco is known as a pitcher's park and for good reason. The outfield is enormous, there's a 24-foot high wall in right field, and the marine layer knocks down fly balls at night. You need to really connect to hit a ball out of the ballpark formerly known as AT&T Park, especially once the sun goes down.

Wednesday night the Giants had a rare four-homer game at home en route to a 7-6 come from behind win over the Padres (box score). San Francisco erased a 6-2 deficit and Mike Yastrzemski clocked a walk-off home run against Matt Strahm. It was his second dinger of the game. Donovan Solano and Alex Dickerson also went deep Wednesday.

This was the Giants' first four-homer game at Oracle Park in more than two years. They last did it on June 4, 2018, when Brandon Crawford, Nick Hundley, Andrew McCutchen, and Pablo Sandoval all went deep. It was the team's 21st four-homer at home since the ballpark opened in 2000, and only the fifth in the post-Barry Bonds era. For comparison's sake, the Yankees have had 19 four-homer games at Yankee Stadium the last two years combined.

As for Yastrzemski, he is now halfway to his grandfather's walk-off home run total. Carl Yastrzemski hit four walk-off homers during his Hall of Fame career. Mike now has two walk-off homers in 113 big league games. He hit his first last July 21 against the Mets. Carl never hit two homers in a game that included a walk-off, but his grandson has.

The Giants have won four of their first seven games this season despite being outscored by 12 runs.