Miller Park's roof was left open during a storm and it resulted in a rare Milwaukee rain delay

In the seventh inning of the Cardinals-Brewers game on Tuesday at Miller Park, there was a rain delay. If you didn't know any better, that would seem routine. Except for the fact that Miller Park is a baseball stadium with a retractable roof.

The nine-minute long rain delay occurred during the top of the seven inning with the Cardinals leading 3-1. A storm rolled in, and suddenly, rain began to pour into the stadium, with the retractable roof wide open.

We have a rain delay... At Miller Park... Which has a retractable roof... WHAT? 🤔#TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/rwyxwUyYpI — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 28, 2019

The Brewers closed the roof right after the storm popped up, and the grounds crew got to work on the field. Milwaukee's tough luck continued that night as the Cardinals went on to win Tuesday's game 6-3, and extend their division lead to 6 1/2 games over the Brewers.

The Cardinals have now won six games in a row. The Brewers, conversely, have dropped their last three. St. Louis will try to complete a road sweep of the Brewers when the teams conclude their three-game series on Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. ET.