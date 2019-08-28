Miller Park's roof was left open during a storm and it resulted in a rare Milwaukee rain delay
The rain held up another Cardinals victory
In the seventh inning of the Cardinals-Brewers game on Tuesday at Miller Park, there was a rain delay. If you didn't know any better, that would seem routine. Except for the fact that Miller Park is a baseball stadium with a retractable roof.
The nine-minute long rain delay occurred during the top of the seven inning with the Cardinals leading 3-1. A storm rolled in, and suddenly, rain began to pour into the stadium, with the retractable roof wide open.
The Brewers closed the roof right after the storm popped up, and the grounds crew got to work on the field. Milwaukee's tough luck continued that night as the Cardinals went on to win Tuesday's game 6-3, and extend their division lead to 6 1/2 games over the Brewers.
The Cardinals have now won six games in a row. The Brewers, conversely, have dropped their last three. St. Louis will try to complete a road sweep of the Brewers when the teams conclude their three-game series on Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the game regionally via fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for Aug. 28
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Verlander tossed for arguing with HP ump
Verlander still got the win on Tuesday
-
Top picks, MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Family of Rays prospect killed
The Tampa Bay Rays organization was rocked by tragedy
-
Tigers' hope rests in young arms
Detroit, already eliminated from playoff contention, has the fewest wins in baseball
-
The five most disappointing prospects
Lewis is among those who failed to live up to expectations this year