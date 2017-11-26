Milwaukee Brewers prospect Javier Betancourt wounded in shooting in Venezuela

He’s in Milwaukee after undergoing surgery.

Second base prospect Javier Betancourt of the Milwaukee Brewers was reportedly shot and wounded in his home country of Venezuela. He came to Milwaukee for surgery on his left elbow. Betancourt was reportedly injured after getting into an argument with an unknown individual.

Betancourt, 22, arrived in Milwaukee along with Manny Pina in the 2015 trade that sent Francisco Rodriguez to Detroit. The versatile infielder has spent the last two seasons with AA Biloxi, and in 2017 he batted .243/.286/.367 (85 wRC+) with 6 home runs and 3 steals in 361 plate appearances.

Betancourt was in his native country suiting up for Leones del Caracas of the Venezuelan Winter League. In 28 games he had posted a .310/.349/.345 slash line with 2 doubles in 58 at-bats.

GM David Stearns issued the following statement:

#Brewers GM David Stearns said team is aware of Betancourt incident and MLB security is investigating: "Javier's injuries are not life threatening and he is resting comfortably." Team evaluating treatment options. — Tom (@Haudricourt) November 26, 2017

Best wishes to Javier Betancourt for a speedy recovery.

Statistics courtesy of Fangraphs