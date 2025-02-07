February is here and spring training is just around the corner, which can mean only one thing around these parts: it's time to rank minor-league prospects. Every team across the majors is selling hope to their fans: some are selling it in a more immediate fashion, in the form of active offseasons full of free-agent signings and trade acquisitions. Others, meanwhile, are selling it in the personage of prospects who could make the difference over the coming years.

CBS Sports continues examining the top three prospects in each organization. Our definition of "prospect" is simple: does that player have rookie eligibility remaining for the 2025 season? If so, they're a prospect; if not, that's probably why your favorite young player is absent from the proceedings.

As always, these lists are formed following conversations with scouts, analysts, player development specialists, and other talent evaluators around the industry. There's a fair amount of firsthand evaluation, statistical analysis, and historical research mixed in, too. Plus a heaping of personal bias -- we all have certain traits and profiles that we prefer over others, there's no sense pretending otherwise.

Keep in mind that there's no one right answer with these sorts of things. Besides, these are merely our opinions, meaning they have no actual bearing on the future. We already published our ranking of the top 25 prospects in all of the minors.

With all that out of the way, let's get to ranking the top three prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers system.

1. Jeferson Quero, C

The short hook: Quality backstop coming off missed year

Quero (his first name is pronounced "YEFF-err-sun") tore his labrum diving back on a pickoff attempt last Opening Day, necessitating season-ending shoulder surgery that put a bow on his year after a single plate appearance. Provided he makes a full recovery, he ought to return to being one of the better catching prospects in the game. Quero combines above-average strength (he launched 16 home runs in 90 Double-A games in 2023) with a strong defensive foundation that includes a well-above-average arm. If he can pick up where he left off (and there are no assurances of that), he should make his big-league debut before the year is out. MLB ETA: Late summer 2025

The short hook: Upside, with a capital U

The switch-hitting Made won't celebrate his 18th birthday until May 8, and he hasn't taken a single cut outside of the complex league. Please understand, then, that there's a wide margin for error on this ranking. At the same time, it's hard to ignore Made's combination of youth; results (he hit .331/.458/.554 with more walks than strikeouts); and physical traits. He has the kind of explosiveness that bodes well for him growing into at least plus power, as well as good athleticism that enabled him to swipe 28 bases on 32 tries. Again, there's a lot that can go wrong here. If things go mostly right, though, we're talking about a potential star-caliber performer. MLB ETA: Spring 2029

3. Jacob Misiorowski, RHP

The short hook: Big stuff, walk rates

Misiorowski is a fascinating prospect. He's averaged nearly 13 strikeouts per nine innings as a professional thanks to an outstanding arsenal (one pitch-quality model graded all five of his pitches as above-average) and a deceptive low-slot release. Unfortunately, his ascent has been slowed by a pesky little flaw: his well-below-average command. Misiorowski has handed out nearly six free passes per nine, calling into question his chances of lasting as a big-league starter. If the Brewers can help him tighten his handle, he has impact-starter upside; of course, if it were that simple, it would already be done. As such, Misiorowski seems more likely to land in a high-leverage relief role. We'll give him another year to avoid that designation. MLB ETA: Summer 2025