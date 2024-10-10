The Minnesota Twins are for sale. The Pohlad family, which has owned the American League MLB franchise since 1984, announced its intentions to put the club up for sale with a statement released on Thursday.

Here is that statement in full, which is attributed to executive chair Joe Pohlad:

"For the past 40 seasons, the Minnesota Twins have been part of our family's heart and soul. This team is woven into the fabric of our lives, and the Twins community has become an extension of our family. The staff, the players, and most importantly, you, the fans – everyone who makes up this unbelievable organization – is part of that. We've never taken lightly the privilege of being stewards of this franchise. "However, after months of thoughtful consideration, our family reached a decision this summer to explore selling the Twins. As we enter the next phase of this process, the time is right to make this decision public. "We truly respect and cherish what the Twins mean to Minneapolis, St. Paul, the great state of Minnesota, and this entire region. Our goal is to be as informative as possible with the team, staff, and you, the fans. You deserve that, because in so many ways, this team doesn't belong to any one family – it belongs to all of you. It's our objective to find an ownership group who all of us can be proud of and who will take care of the Minnesota Twins. "After four decades of commitment, passion, and countless memories, we are looking toward the future with care and intention – for our family, the Twins organization, and this community we love so much."

Under the Pohlad family, the Twins won the World Series in 1987 and 1991. In the coming years, the Twins would make 10 additional postseason appearances.

This past season, Minnesota finished 82-80, fourth in the AL Central, and missed the playoffs. The Twins have called Minnesota home since 1961, when the first version of the Washington Senators relocated there at the behest of then-owner Calvin Griffith. Carl Pohland bought the club from Griffith and a minority owner some four decades ago for a reported sale price of $43.5 million. The most recent Forbes valuations estimated the Twins to be worth $1.46 billion.