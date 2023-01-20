Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.

Of course, that doesn't mean every team has an equally good farm system -- some, as you'll find out throughout this process, are lacking in that respect. It does mean, nevertheless, that CBS Sports will be spending the next few weeks examining the top three prospects in each organization. We define "prospects" as retaining their rookie eligibility for the 2023 season, so if a young player is missing that's likely why.

These lists and evaluations are formed following conversations with scouts, analysts, and player development types. There's also firsthand evaluation and bias thrown into the mix. Keep in mind that player evaluation is a hard task, and it's fine if you disagree with the rankings. These are opinions, and they have no real bearing on the future. You can check out our winter top 20 list by clicking here.

With that in mind, let's get to it by dissecting the Minnesota Twins.

1. Brooks Lee, SS, No. 19 on the top 20 (2023 seasonal age: 22)

Lee, perceived to be in the running for the No. 1 pick deep into last summer, could prove to be a steal after slipping to eighth. His offensive polish and feel for the game were on display in 25 High-A contests, where he hit .289/.395/.454 with nearly as many walks as strikeouts. The Twins played him exclusively at shortstop, but most scouts expect him to move to second or third base sooner than later. Some evaluators have expressed concern about his past knee and back injuries, so the Twins would be wise to monitor his workload. The upside here is an above-average, switch-hitting bat and good glove at a premium position attached to a high baseball IQ. That'll play.

2. Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF (2023 seasonal age: 20)

The theme of Rodriguez's professional career to date has been stop and go. He signed for nearly $3 million in July 2019, only to have his debut delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He was well on his way to boosting his stock this season, hitting .272/.493/.552 in 47 games at A-ball, before suffering a season-ending knee injury in June. Rodriguez has good power, a fine eye, and enough athleticism to play center field at this point in his career. That's a mighty fine combination to work with. We'll see how he rebounds from his injury and missed developmental time, but he could rank No. 1 here next year.

3. Royce Lewis, SS/OF (2023 seasonal age: 24)

Speaking of season-ending knee injuries, Lewis has now suffered a torn ACL in each of the past two years. Brutal. The most recent came last May, shortly after he'd made his big-league debut. Lewis appeared in 12 big-league games overall, batting .300/.317/.550 while seeing action at shortstop and in center field. The No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft could theoretically feature five average or better tools, including well-above-average speed. The question now is whether or not his body is going to allow him to put them to use.