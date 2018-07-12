Minor-league baseball team announces 'Millennial Night' promotion, and it's backfiring in the best way
Promoting this by raven might have been a better option to hit the target market of this one
Mock millennials at your peril. The Montgomery Biscuits, the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, are getting a crash course on that hard life lesson, as the team decided to roll out a "Millennial Night" promotion, slated for July 21. There have been a lot of promotions so stupid they're charming from the minors, it's part of the allure, but this one did not go over well.
Promises of avocados, selfie stations, napping areas and participation ribbons sound great, but people did not take kindly to them.
The Biscuits, however, doubled down on the idea, sending out another tweet that had the tag "offended?"
If you're curious, it didn't go much better.
This is one of the best kinds of stories: The type where there are no good guys. Yes, it's a pretty tone-deaf promotion from a team populated entirely by players born in the 1980s and 1990s, and it's probably a bad idea to antagonize the next generation of fans. Shaking your fists and yelling "millennials" got played out a while ago. But people really took this personally. It's tongue-in-cheek, and it shouldn't be this offensive. Tone-deaf and dumb? Almost certainly. But it's probably not worth freaking out over.
With that being said, maybe rolling this promotion out on Twitter was a bad idea. Statista data found that 67 percent of Twitter users were between 18 and 49 in January 2018, whereas only 27 percent were above 50. This was definitely geared towards the latter base. The analytics never favored the Biscuits here.
