Minor league baseball team will host Curtis Pride, wear sign language jerseys for Deaf Awareness Night
Former MLB outfielder Curtis Pride will help the Myrtle Beach Pelicans host Deaf Awareness Night at the ballpark
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will be holding Deaf Awareness Night at the ballpark next month, and former MLB outfielder Curtis Pride will be helping out with the festivities.
The Pelicans -- Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs -- will hold the night on Sunday, Aug. 19 as they take on the Buies Creek Astros. The team will wear special sign American Sign Language jerseys for that day's game, with the uniforms being raffled off for members of the deaf community. A select number of team-signed jerseys will also be auctioned off, with the proceeds benefiting the deaf community.
As part of the day's festivities, there will be introductory sign language lessons provided before the game. Then, the night's renditions of the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America" will have sign language interpreters.
"We are honored and excited to be hosting such a unique night," said Pelicans general manager Ryan Moore in a press release. "It's our hope that the elements we are infusing into our gameday experience will create an atmosphere of inclusion, education and awareness. Personally, I'm looking forward to hearing from Curtis Pride and seeing our team in uniquely designed ASL jerseys."
There will also be a Q&A session with Pride, who is deaf himself. Pride, who currently serves as MLB's Ambassador for Inclusion, will also have a meet & greet with members of the deaf community and help provide a free youth baseball clinic before the game.
After losing his hearing at birth due to rubella, the former outfielder played 11 seasons in the MLB with the Expos, Tigers, Red Sox, Braves, Yankees and Angels.
