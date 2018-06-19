Mired in a miserable season, White Sox may have found another bright spot in their rotation

The Baltimore Orioles notched their 20th victory over the weekend, at last reaching a plateau that every other team had already topped. Such is 2018 for the O's, whose putrid state has obscured other rotten situations. Consider the one inhabited by the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox entered Tuesday with just four more wins than the Orioles. This season was always supposed to be about development in Chicago -- and that's why the results, on a team and individual level, are concerning. Young hitters Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson, and Yolmer Sanchez have played fine to well, but their pitching counterparts have not. Lucas Giolito has recorded more walks than strikeouts; Carson Fulmer nearly did the same before shimmying back to Triple-A; Carlos Rodon has made two appearances due to injury; and so on. For most of the season, Reynaldo Lopez, complete with an ERA lower than his peripherals suggest it should be, has represented the sole bright spot among younger White Sox starters.

Lately, however, Lopez has been joined by an unlikely individual: Dylan Covey.

Covey stretches the conventional definition of "young," as he'll turn 27 before the season ends. "Inexperienced" might be the better label, seeing as how he entered this season with 70 big-league innings to his name. They weren't good innings: Covey posted a 7.71 ERA while yielding 20 home runs. Yet he's rebounded in seven starts this season, managing a 2.90 ERA with a 2.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a single home run permitted -- that one came on Monday, in a rough outing versus the Cleveland Indians that saw him walk five in five.

There's no sense in overreacting to small-sample performances; there is, however, some sense in thinking Covey could become a respectable back-end starter. Altered mechanics have him delivering more strikes and hurling his sinker about a mile and a half faster than he did in 2017. Predictably, more favorable results have accompanied the velocity bump. Covey's sinker is generating more grounders per ball in play (up more than 10 percentage points versus last year) and swinging strikes (more than 1.5). Pitching is about interplay, and the sinker's improvement has presumably helped both his slider and changeup miss more bats, too.

The most likely outcome here sees Covey settle in as a pitch-to-contact sinkerballer who excels at limiting damage. Would that deliver the White Sox to the postseason? No, but it would represent a developmental win. Right now, the White Sox could use as many of those in the rotation as they can get.