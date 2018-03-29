MLB 2018 Opening Day: Scores and live blog updates to follow along with the best of all of today's games

Bring in Opening Day 2018 with us, won't you?

Today is Opening Day 2018, the beginning of a new baseball season. You can find out how to watch any and all of today's 13 games elsewhere on the site.

For the readers wanting to immerse themselves in as much baseball as possible, consider this your destination for the day. We'll be live-blogging and curating the best of the day's action from the day's first pitch until its final out.

Check back early and often. And don't forget to enjoy the games.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES