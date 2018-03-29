MLB 2018 Opening Day: Scores and live blog updates to follow along with the best of all of today's games
Bring in Opening Day 2018 with us, won't you?
Today is Opening Day 2018, the beginning of a new baseball season. You can find out how to watch any and all of today's 13 games elsewhere on the site.
For the readers wanting to immerse themselves in as much baseball as possible, consider this your destination for the day. We'll be live-blogging and curating the best of the day's action from the day's first pitch until its final out.
Check back early and often. And don't forget to enjoy the games.
MLB Opening Day 2018 news, updates
The 2018 regular season begins Thursday and we'll have everything you need to know right h...
Brewers vs. Padres: How to watch
The Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres kick off the new baseball season
Yankees vs. Blue Jays preview
The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays kick off the new baseball season
Why Eagles are helping the Phils in '18
History says the Fightin' Phils are better off when the Iggles are flying high
What getting hit by Chapman looks like
This is for all the macho-men that want to stand in the box against 104 mph
Robert Manfred discusses pace of play
Manfred deemed the rule to not be 'Major League worthy' in an interview