MLB 2018 Opening Day: Scores and live blog updates to follow along with the best of all of today's games

Today is Opening Day 2018, the beginning of a new baseball season. You can find out how to watch any and all of today's 13 games elsewhere on the site.

For the readers wanting to immerse themselves in as much baseball as possible, consider this your destination for the day. We'll be live-blogging and curating the best of the day's action from the day's first pitch until its final out.

Check back early and often. And don't forget to enjoy the games.