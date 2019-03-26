MLB 2019 season projections: Yankees, Red Sox, Astros, Dodgers tabbed for 100 wins
The SportsLine projection model is higher on the top-end teams and lower on the bottom-end teams
Opening Day is just a few revolutions away, and that means it's time to focus on the things that matter the most in the present and the least in the future: yup, it's season predictions time.
Stephen Oh of SportsLine has submitted his final forecast of the preseason. Here's a look at how he sees each division working out in the American League:
|Place
|AL East
|AL Central
|AL West
1
Yankees (103 wins)
Indians (92)
Astros (101)
2
Red Sox (100)
Twins (82)
Athletics (88)
3
Rays (89)
Royals (74)
Angels (83)
4
Blue Jays (69)
White Sox (67)
Mariners (75)
5
Orioles (54)
Tigers (65)
Rangers (73)
And now over in the less predictable National League:
|Place
|NL East
|NL Central
|NL West
1
Nationals (93)
Cubs (92)
Dodgers (100)
2
Phillies (85)
Brewers (88)
Rockies (81)
3
Braves (83)
Cardinals (87)
Diamondbacks (77)
4
Mets (82)
Pirates (79)
Giants (71)
5
Marlins (63)
Reds (68)
Padres (69)
Interestingly, Oh ran his numbers against the Westgate over-under totals and found that his model is higher on the top-end teams and lower on the bottom-end teams. That means, were one to submit wagers based on SportsLine's projections, then they'd be wise to bet over on the Yankees, Astros, Dodgers, Red Sox, Nationals, and Cubs -- as well as under on the Blue Jays, Padres, Reds, White Sox, Tigers, and Orioles.
For those wondering, the Yankees have the best odds at winning the World Series, clutching the trophy 18 percent of the time. The Dodgers, Red Sox, and Astros were the only other teams checking in above 10 percent.
Note that we -- at least in this piece -- are providing these odds for entertainment purposes only. (Unlike this piece, which gives actual gambling advice.) Proceed at your own risk, but be careful out there, folks.
