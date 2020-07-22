Watch Now: Home Runs Leader In 2020: Best Wager ( 1:05 )

Considering the severity of the pandemic and the persistent disconnect between Major League Baseball and the MLBPA, the fact that we are having a season at all could be considered a comeback story of its own.

The whole reason for the delay, of course, has been due to health concerns. Ironically, the increased focus on health has now allowed players more time to recover from their own preexisting injuries -- injuries that may have even derailed these players from qualifying for player awards. Now, however, many players that were expected to start the season on the injured list (e.g. Yoenis Cespedes) will now be ready to rumble come Opening Day 2.0 this next week.

MLB's Comeback Player of the Year award still falls short of definition and objectivity. Nonetheless, the award is normally given to a player who bounces back from either injury or significant on-field struggles to put together a productive subsequent season. Josh Donaldson took home last year's honors after playing in just 52 games in 2018 and clubbing 37 HR with 94 RBI in 2019.

With a three-plus month hiatus in the rearview mirror and a 60-game sprint on deck, this year's candidates for comeback player of the year reminisce a laundry list.

Here are 25 of the top candidates to take home the award (the order has no significance).