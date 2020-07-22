Considering the severity of the pandemic and the persistent disconnect between Major League Baseball and the MLBPA, the fact that we are having a season at all could be considered a comeback story of its own.
The whole reason for the delay, of course, has been due to health concerns. Ironically, the increased focus on health has now allowed players more time to recover from their own preexisting injuries -- injuries that may have even derailed these players from qualifying for player awards. Now, however, many players that were expected to start the season on the injured list (e.g. Yoenis Cespedes) will now be ready to rumble come Opening Day 2.0 this next week.
MLB's Comeback Player of the Year award still falls short of definition and objectivity. Nonetheless, the award is normally given to a player who bounces back from either injury or significant on-field struggles to put together a productive subsequent season. Josh Donaldson took home last year's honors after playing in just 52 games in 2018 and clubbing 37 HR with 94 RBI in 2019.
With a three-plus month hiatus in the rearview mirror and a 60-game sprint on deck, this year's candidates for comeback player of the year reminisce a laundry list.
Here are 25 of the top candidates to take home the award (the order has no significance).
Giancarlo Stanton
NYY • LF • 27
G18
BA.288
HR3
RBI13
WAR.4
Yankee fans are thirsty for a resurgence from the former NL MVP after a knee injury limited him to 18 games last year.
Andrew McCutchen
PHI • LF • 22
G59
BA.256
HR10
RBI29
WAR1.6
Cutch could be the X-factor for the Phillies in a brutally competitive NL East division.
Edwin Diaz
NYM • RP • 39
G66
ERA5.59
IP58.0
SV26
K99
Diaz was relieved of his closing duties midway through last season, but is confident he will reassume the position in 2020.
Yoenis Cespedes
NYM • DH • 52
G38
BA.262
HR9
RBI29
WAR.8
*stats from 2018
The baseball entertainment capital of the world may just be in Queens when Cespedes is in the lineup. He missed all of 2019 after an incident with a wild boar led to a fractured ankle.
Corey Kluber
TEX • SP • 28
GS7
ERA5.80
IP35.2
BB15
K38
The former two-time Cy Young winner has plenty to prove, especially considering he's quickly approaching a contract year in 2021.
Salvador Perez
KC • C • 13
G129
BA.235
HR27
RBI80
WAR2.2
*stats from 2018
We're all overjoyed to see Salvy back behind the dish after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2019.
Joey Gallo
TEX • CF • 13
G70
BA.253
HR22
RBI49
WAR3.1
The ever-powerful Gallo could be the favorite to take home the award considering he is more than recovered from his wrist surgery.
Lance McCullers
HOU • SP • 43
GS22
ERA3.86
IP128.1
BB50
K142
*stats from 2018
The last time we saw the curveball-specialist McCullers on the mound was in the 2018 ALCS against Boston where he surrendered just one run across five appearances out of the bullpen.
Garrett Richards
SD • SP • 43
GS3
ERA8.31
IP8.2
BB6
K11
Since 2014, Garrett Richards has a lower ERA than Stephen Strasburg and Noah Syndergaard (3.23), higher SO/9 than Zack Greinke and Masahiro Tanaka (8.6), and lower WHIP than Gerrit Cole and Madison Bumgarner (1.179). He just needs to stay healthy.
Chris Davis
BAL • 1B • 19
View Profile
G105
BA.179
HR12
RBI36
WAR-1.2
After the infamous 54 consecutive hitless at-bat streak, Chris Davis is still looked upon by Baltimore to play a major role as the Orioles are still on the hook for three years of his $161 million contract signed in 2016.
Nathan Eovaldi
BOS • SP • 17
GS12
ERA5.99
IP67.2
BB35
K70
If not for Steve Pearce's robust World Series hot streak, Eovaldi was likely next in line for 2019 World Series MVP. Can he stay healthy for 10-12 starts this year?
Kendall Graveman
SEA • SP • 49
GS7
ERA7.60
IP34.1
BB13
K27
*stats from 2018
Keep your eyes on Graveman this year. He threw 3 innings in an intrasquad last Thursday, averaging mid-90's on his fastball and touching 97-MPH twice. A sinker-ball pitcher most of his career, Graveman is now increasing his four-seam fastball usage (greater spin rate) a la Charlie Morton.
Matt Shoemaker
TOR • SP • 34
GS5
ERA1.57
IP28.2
BB9
K24
Shoemaker had the hot hand to start the 2019 season before tearing his ACL in a start against Oakland last April.
Travis Shaw
TOR • 3B • 6
G86
BA.157
HR7
RBI16
WAR-1.2
Shaw is just one year removed from putting together back-to-back 30-plus home run seasons.
Dellin Betances
NYM • RP • 68
G1
ERA0.00
IP.2
BB0
K2
Considered by many to be one of the best bullpen arms in baseball, Bettances partially tore his achilles in his lone appearance with the Yankees last season.
Miguel Andujar
NYY • DH • 41
G12
BA.128
HR0
RBI1
WAR-1.2
Andujar might be a bit of a stretch simply because at-bats will be hard to come by due to the depth the Bronx Bombers have in their lineup. He is currently making a transition to the outfield.
Michael Fulmer
DET • SP • 32
GS24
ERA4.69
IP132.1
BB46
K110
*stats from 2018
Manager Ron Gardenhire was optimistic when describing the 2016 Rookie of the Year Fulmer in summer camp-- saying he was looking "super" and that his knee and elbow are both "feeling good."
Justin Upton
LAA • LF • 10
G63
BA.215
HR12
RBI40
WAR-0.9
Upton is expected to be healthy out in Southern California and he will have plenty of protection around him in a star-studded Angels lineup.
Khris Davis
OAK • DH • 2
G133
BA.220
HR23
RBI73
WAR-0.3
Davis' struggles against the breaking ball last season were disturbing. If he can make an adjustment, he's proven to have as much power from the right side as anybody in the league.
Jesus Aguilar
MIA • 1B • 24
G131
BA.236
HR12
RBI50
WAR.2
Since receiving an All Star bid two seasons ago, Aguilar has seen his role diminish. However, he will be looked upon to be the Marlins everyday first baseman in 2020.
Gregory Polanco
RF •
G42
BA.242
HR6
RBI17
SB-0.6
Polanco recently tested positive for the coronavirus which could complicate his chances.
Matt Carpenter
STL • 3B • 13
G129
BA.226
HR15
RBI46
WAR1.2
St. Louis is starved for a power bat to protect Paul Goldschmidt in their lineup. Carpenter was once the most-feared hitter in their lineup just two seasons ago.
Alex Wood
LAD • SP • 57
GS7
ERA5.80
IP35.2
BB9
K30
After a short stint in Cincinnati, Wood is back among the palm trees in Dodger blue and his career numbers at Dodger Stadium are promising (2.87 career ERA).
Kyle Freeland
COL • SP • 21
GS22
ERA6.73
IP104.1
BB39
K79
After finishing top-four in Cy Young voting in 2017, there were rumors that Freeland's tendencies became too predictable. He will certainly be looking to change that narrative with a bounce back campaign.
|Cueto has tallied just 13 starts in the past two seasons combined after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He threw two very uplifting games (10 innings, zero runs) and two not so promising ones (six innings, nine earned runs) in his limited return last season.
Johnny Cueto
SF • SP • 47
GS4
ERA5.06
IP16.0
BB9
K13