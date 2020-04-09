MLB 2020 season simulation: Slump continues for last-place Astros; three players ink contract extensions

Major League Baseball was supposed to launch the 2020 regular season last month, on March 26. The spread of the novel coronavirus, however, forced MLB to delay Opening Day to some unknowable future date that is dependent on the effectiveness of the containment strategies imposed across the country. Because we could all use a distraction these days, we've decided to pass time by simulating the season on Out of the Park Baseball 21.

Along the way, we'll be providing updates on what's happening in our fictional league, similar to what we did on Opening Day.

With that in mind, here are the would-be standings through action on Thursday, and five developments to be mindful of from the week that was (and wasn't).

OOTP

1. Astros continue slump

Another week, another rough stretch for the Houston Astros. The Astros were swept by the Los Angeles Angels and then split a series with the New York Mets, all along maintaining one of the worst run differentials in baseball (-29). The Astros have the fourth worst ERA (5.53) and fifth worst OPS (.727) in the American League.

2. Royals surge

It's far, far too early to worry about the standings. Even so, the Kansas City Royals provided their fans with some excitement this week by reeling off five consecutive wins. In the process, the Royals have tied Cleveland for the lead in the American League Central. Whit Merrifield is hitting .370; Hunter Dozier has four home runs and 10 runs batted in; and the K.C. bullpen has been a strength for Mike Matheny, ranking in the top-five in ERA so far. It won't continue, but some joy is better than none.

3. Foltynewicz, Nimmo, Canha sign extensions

General managers had a busy week handing out extensions. Atlanta Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz (three years, $28 million); New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (five years, $58 million); and Oakland Athletics outfielder Mark Canha (three years, $40 million) all inked new deals. Foltynewicz and Canha were both slated to be free agents after the 2021 season, whereas Nimmo wouldn't have qualified until after the 2022 campaign.

4. Kikuchi, Mazara suspended

The week also brought us some ballplayers behaving poorly. Seattle Mariners southpaw Yusei Kikuchi (six games) and Chicago White Sox outfielder Nomar Mazara (four) were each suspended for their parts in a benches-clearing brawl. Mazara took exception to being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning and charged the mound. They were both ejected as a result.

5. Verdugo causing a stir in Red Sox clubhouse

Outside the Park is known for its realism. To wit, the game offered the following notification about Alex Verdugo, is known to have makeup concerns: "Baseball News Network is reporting that several members of the Boston Red Sox have spoken out anonymously about the negative impact that Alex Verdugo is having on the clubhouse. The players have evidently said that Alex has a 'toxic attitude' and is having a negative impact on team morale."

Hitting performance of the week

New York Mets third baseman Jeff McNeil had the top offensive outing of the week. He homered twice and drove in six runs as part of a 3 for 5 evening. McNeil's effort was necessary for the Mets to earn a win, as starter Rick Porcello permitted six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Pitching performance of the week

Unfortunately, for the Mets, they were also at the receiving end of the best pitching performance of the week. Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander held the Mets to three hits and a walk over nine innings. Verlander struck out 11 batters on 125 pitches.