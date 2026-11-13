Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong won the National League MVP award for the 2026 season unanimously, the BBWAA revealed Thursday evening. 

The Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot uses two voters from each of the 15 chapters housing NL teams. Each voter submits a ballot with 10 players, ranked 1-10. A first-place vote gets a player 14 points, while second place earns nine, third place eight, etc., until a 10th-place vote earns one point. Ballots are due before the playoffs begin, as this is a regular-season award.

Though the results were unsurprising by the time the year wound down, going back to the start of the season, this marks a huge upset. Shohei Ohtani was the overwhelming favorite to win the award heading into the season and maintained favorite status through the All-Star break. A combination of his injuries and PCA's monster season turned the tide late.

Appearing in all 162 games, Crow-Armstrong hit .280/.372/.570 (156 OPS+) with 31 doubles, eight triples, 45 home runs, 107 RBI, 119 runs, 41 steals and 9.8 WAR. He led the majors in WAR, runs, home runs and total bases while leading the NL in slugging, OPS and OPS+. He became the seventh player in MLB history to join the 40-40 club (40 home runs and 40 steals in the same season). Further, he led the majors in multiple advanced defensive metrics, putting together one of the great all-around seasons from a position player in recent memory.

Player1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th8th9th10thPoints
Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs30








420
Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers
2622





264
Brice Turang, Brewers
1599222

190
Elly De La Cruz, Reds

103635

1173
Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers
2751621
2157
Gabriel Moreno, Diamondbacks

36363
22132
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

23534613121
Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies



23634
68
Alex Bregman, Cubs



12287163
Matt Olson, Braves

1111113140
Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
1

1
113331
Chris Sale, Braves




1131222
Otto Lopez, Marlins





112617
CJ Abrams, Nationals


1


11
12
Bryce Harpr, Phillies



1

11112
James Wood, Nationals






1229
Brandon Lowe, Pirates








26
Ozzie Albies, Braves




1



5
Michael Harris II, Braves






11
5
Andy Pages, Dodgers




1



5
Jordan Walker, Cardinals




1



5
Sal Stewart, Reds









4
Jake Bauers, Brewers








22
Alec Burleson, Cardinals









2
Jackson Chourio, Brewers









2
Ty France, Padres








11
Hunter Goodman, Rockies








11

PCA joins the following list of Cubs to win MVP: 

  • Kris Bryant, 2016
  • Sammy Sosa, 1998
  • Andre Dawson, 1987
  • Ryne Sandberg, 1984
  • Ernie Banks, 1958 and 1959
  • Hank Sauer, 1952
  • Phil Cavaretta, 1945
  • Gabby Hartnett, 1935
  • Hack Wilson, 1930
  • Rogers Hornsby, 1929
  • Frank Schulte, 1911

Ohtani, the four-time MVP, finishes in second. At the plate, Ohtani hit .275/.377/.512 with 26 doubles, four triples, 30 home runs, 81 RBI, 89 runs, 11 steals and 3.2 WAR. On the mound, he was 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 85 ⅔ innings with 3.2 WAR. 

The nationally underrated Brewers second baseman Brice Turang finishes in third. He still hasn't made an All-Star Game, though he did start 2026 as a member of Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. In the regular season, Turang hit .268/.366/.450 (124 OPS+) with 37 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 100 RBI, 102 runs and 7.3 WAR, rating out as one of the best defenders in baseball.