MLB All-Star Futures Game: Rosters revealed for Team USA vs. Team World

The MLB All-Star festivities get kicked off on Sunday with the Futures Game. Lots of future superstars have played in this game and likely this year will be no different.

This year's game will take place Sunday, July 15 at 4 p.m. ET on MLB Network in Washington D.C.'s Nationals Park.

The rosters were revealed on Friday. Here is Team USA:

Team USA Pos Org Level Anderson, Shaun P SF AA Cease, Dylan P CWS AA Greene, Hunter P CIN A Hudson, Dakota P STL AAA Keller, Mitch P PIT AAA Manning, Matt P DET A Pelham, C.D. P TEX AA Sheffield, Justus P NYY AAA Whitley, Forrest P HOU AA Wright, Kyle P ATL AA







Jansen, Danny C TOR AAA Murphy, Sean C OAK AA







Alonso, Peter IF NYM AAA Bichette, Bo IF TOR AA Hayes, Ke'Bryan IF PIT AA Hiura, Keston IF MIL AA Kieboom, Carter IF WAS AA Lowe, Nate IF TB AA Mountcastle, Ryan IF BAL AA Rodgers, Brendan IF COL AA







Adell, Jo OF LAA A Kirilloff, Alex OF MIN A Lewis, Kyle OF SEA A Reed, Buddy OF SD A Trammell, Taylor OF CIN A

Name to watch: Hunter Greene. He was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft. He's only 18 years old and in Class A, but it's currently on fire. In his last eight starts, he's pitched to a 1.87 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings. Last time out, he struck out 10 without a walk in seven scoreless innings. He needed only 83 pitches.

Obviously that group is chock full of names to know for those who like studying prospects. Another one people might recognize is Bo Bichette (Dante's son).

On to Team World ...

Team World Pos Org Level De Los Santos, Enyel P PHI AAA Guzman, Jorge P MIA A Lopez, Yoan P ARI AA Lovergrove, Kieran P CLE AA Luzardo, Jesus P OAK AA Mata, Bryan P BOS A Thorpe, Lewis P MIN AA Tinoco, Jesus P COL AA Wells, Alex P BAL A







Amaya, Miguel C CHC A Mejia, Francisco C CLE AAA Ruiz, Keibert C LAD AA







Alvarez, Yordan IF HOU AA Garcia, Luis IF WAS A Gimenez, Andres IF NYM A Lugo, Dawel IF DET AAA Tatis, Fernando IF SD AA Urias, Luis IF SD AAA







Arozarena, Randy OF STL AAA Basabe, Luis OF CWS AA Diaz, Yusniel OF LAD AA Matias, Seuly OF KC A Ramos, Heliot OF SF A Sanchez, Jesus OF TB A Tavares, Leody OF TEX A

Name to watch: Fernando Tatis Jr. A consensus top-10 prospect entering the season, Tatis is only 19 and is tearing up Double-A. He's hitting .291/.363/.518 with 21 doubles, four triples, 15 homers, 39 RBI, 74 runs and 14 stolen bases. He got off to a slow start, too. Since the beginning of May, he's hitting .339/.416/.596. He's a shortstop and, yes, you likely remember his father. Perhaps he'll be playing up the middle with another top-flight Padres prospect in second baseman Luis Urias (.279/.388/.410 at age 21 in Triple-A). That's a fun storyline.

And the Futures Game generally is pretty darn fun. Tune in on Sunday the 15th.