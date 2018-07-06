MLB All-Star Futures Game: Rosters revealed for Team USA vs. Team World
Hunter Greene, Fernando Tatis Jr. and more you need to know about the 2018 Futures Game
The MLB All-Star festivities get kicked off on Sunday with the Futures Game. Lots of future superstars have played in this game and likely this year will be no different.
This year's game will take place Sunday, July 15 at 4 p.m. ET on MLB Network in Washington D.C.'s Nationals Park.
The rosters were revealed on Friday. Here is Team USA:
|Team USA
|Pos
|Org
|Level
|Anderson, Shaun
|P
|SF
|AA
|Cease, Dylan
|P
|CWS
|AA
|Greene, Hunter
|P
|CIN
|A
|Hudson, Dakota
|P
|STL
|AAA
|Keller, Mitch
|P
|PIT
|AAA
|Manning, Matt
|P
|DET
|A
|Pelham, C.D.
|P
|TEX
|AA
|Sheffield, Justus
|P
|NYY
|AAA
|Whitley, Forrest
|P
|HOU
|AA
|Wright, Kyle
|P
|ATL
|AA
|Jansen, Danny
|C
|TOR
|AAA
|Murphy, Sean
|C
|OAK
|AA
|Alonso, Peter
|IF
|NYM
|AAA
|Bichette, Bo
|IF
|TOR
|AA
|Hayes, Ke'Bryan
|IF
|PIT
|AA
|Hiura, Keston
|IF
|MIL
|AA
|Kieboom, Carter
|IF
|WAS
|AA
|Lowe, Nate
|IF
|TB
|AA
|Mountcastle, Ryan
|IF
|BAL
|AA
|Rodgers, Brendan
|IF
|COL
|AA
|Adell, Jo
|OF
|LAA
|A
|Kirilloff, Alex
|OF
|MIN
|A
|Lewis, Kyle
|OF
|SEA
|A
|Reed, Buddy
|OF
|SD
|A
|Trammell, Taylor
|OF
|CIN
|A
Name to watch: Hunter Greene. He was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft. He's only 18 years old and in Class A, but it's currently on fire. In his last eight starts, he's pitched to a 1.87 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings. Last time out, he struck out 10 without a walk in seven scoreless innings. He needed only 83 pitches.
Obviously that group is chock full of names to know for those who like studying prospects. Another one people might recognize is Bo Bichette (Dante's son).
On to Team World ...
|Team World
|Pos
|Org
|Level
|De Los Santos, Enyel
|P
|PHI
|AAA
|Guzman, Jorge
|P
|MIA
|A
|Lopez, Yoan
|P
|ARI
|AA
|Lovergrove, Kieran
|P
|CLE
|AA
|Luzardo, Jesus
|P
|OAK
|AA
|Mata, Bryan
|P
|BOS
|A
|Thorpe, Lewis
|P
|MIN
|AA
|Tinoco, Jesus
|P
|COL
|AA
|Wells, Alex
|P
|BAL
|A
|Amaya, Miguel
|C
|CHC
|A
|Mejia, Francisco
|C
|CLE
|AAA
|Ruiz, Keibert
|C
|LAD
|AA
|Alvarez, Yordan
|IF
|HOU
|AA
|Garcia, Luis
|IF
|WAS
|A
|Gimenez, Andres
|IF
|NYM
|A
|Lugo, Dawel
|IF
|DET
|AAA
|Tatis, Fernando
|IF
|SD
|AA
|Urias, Luis
|IF
|SD
|AAA
|Arozarena, Randy
|OF
|STL
|AAA
|Basabe, Luis
|OF
|CWS
|AA
|Diaz, Yusniel
|OF
|LAD
|AA
|Matias, Seuly
|OF
|KC
|A
|Ramos, Heliot
|OF
|SF
|A
|Sanchez, Jesus
|OF
|TB
|A
|Tavares, Leody
|OF
|TEX
|A
Name to watch: Fernando Tatis Jr. A consensus top-10 prospect entering the season, Tatis is only 19 and is tearing up Double-A. He's hitting .291/.363/.518 with 21 doubles, four triples, 15 homers, 39 RBI, 74 runs and 14 stolen bases. He got off to a slow start, too. Since the beginning of May, he's hitting .339/.416/.596. He's a shortstop and, yes, you likely remember his father. Perhaps he'll be playing up the middle with another top-flight Padres prospect in second baseman Luis Urias (.279/.388/.410 at age 21 in Triple-A). That's a fun storyline.
And the Futures Game generally is pretty darn fun. Tune in on Sunday the 15th.
