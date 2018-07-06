MLB All-Star Futures Game: Rosters revealed for Team USA vs. Team World

Hunter Greene, Fernando Tatis Jr. and more you need to know about the 2018 Futures Game

The MLB All-Star festivities get kicked off on Sunday with the Futures Game. Lots of future superstars have played in this game and likely this year will be no different.

This year's game will take place Sunday, July 15 at 4 p.m. ET on MLB Network in Washington D.C.'s Nationals Park. 

The rosters were revealed on Friday. Here is Team USA: 

Team USAPosOrgLevel
Anderson, ShaunPSFAA
Cease, DylanPCWSAA
Greene, HunterPCINA
Hudson, DakotaPSTLAAA
Keller, MitchPPITAAA
Manning, MattPDETA
Pelham, C.D.PTEXAA
Sheffield, JustusPNYYAAA
Whitley, ForrestPHOUAA
Wright, KylePATLAA




Jansen, DannyCTORAAA
Murphy, SeanCOAKAA




Alonso, PeterIFNYMAAA
Bichette, BoIFTORAA
Hayes, Ke'BryanIFPITAA
Hiura, KestonIFMILAA
Kieboom, CarterIFWASAA
Lowe, NateIFTBAA
Mountcastle, RyanIFBALAA
Rodgers, BrendanIFCOLAA




Adell, JoOFLAAA
Kirilloff, AlexOFMINA
Lewis, KyleOFSEAA
Reed, BuddyOFSDA
Trammell, TaylorOFCINA

Name to watch: Hunter Greene. He was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft. He's only 18 years old and in Class A, but it's currently on fire. In his last eight starts, he's pitched to a 1.87 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings. Last time out, he struck out 10 without a walk in seven scoreless innings. He needed only 83 pitches. 

Obviously that group is chock full of names to know for those who like studying prospects. Another one people might recognize is Bo Bichette (Dante's son). 

On to Team World ...

Team WorldPosOrgLevel
De Los Santos, EnyelPPHIAAA
Guzman, JorgePMIAA
Lopez, YoanPARIAA
Lovergrove, KieranPCLEAA
Luzardo, JesusPOAKAA
Mata, BryanPBOSA
Thorpe, LewisPMINAA
Tinoco, JesusPCOLAA
Wells, AlexPBALA




Amaya, MiguelCCHCA
Mejia, FranciscoCCLEAAA
Ruiz, KeibertCLADAA




Alvarez, YordanIFHOUAA
Garcia, LuisIFWASA
Gimenez, AndresIFNYMA
Lugo, DawelIFDETAAA
Tatis, FernandoIFSDAA
Urias, LuisIFSDAAA




Arozarena, RandyOFSTLAAA
Basabe, LuisOFCWSAA
Diaz, YusnielOFLADAA
Matias, SeulyOFKCA
Ramos, HeliotOFSFA
Sanchez, JesusOFTBA
Tavares, LeodyOFTEXA

Name to watch: Fernando Tatis Jr. A consensus top-10 prospect entering the season, Tatis is only 19 and is tearing up Double-A. He's hitting .291/.363/.518 with 21 doubles, four triples, 15 homers, 39 RBI, 74 runs and 14 stolen bases. He got off to a slow start, too. Since the beginning of May, he's hitting .339/.416/.596. He's a shortstop and, yes, you likely remember his father. Perhaps he'll be playing up the middle with another top-flight Padres prospect in second baseman Luis Urias (.279/.388/.410 at age 21 in Triple-A). That's a fun storyline. 

And the Futures Game generally is pretty darn fun. Tune in on Sunday the 15th. 

