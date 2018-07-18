MLB All-Star Game 2018 final score: American League prevails in record-breaking slugfest

The American League prevailed over the National League in the 89th All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Nationals Park 8-6. The game was a historic slugfest, as the two teams combined for an All-Star Game record of 10 home runs (!) -- the old record was a comparatively meager six, set in 1951, 1954, and 1971.

Aaron Judge of the Yankees got things started with a shot off Max Scherzer. Mike Trout, Willson Contreras, Trevor Story, and Christian Yelich followed with home runs of the their own. The seemingly decisive blow came off the bat of Mariners shortstop Jean Segura, who went deep on Josh Hader in the eighth to turn a 2-2 tie into a 5-2 AL lead (Segura stayed alive in the at-bat thanks to a Joey Votto error on a pop foul). In the bottom of the ninth, Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett came through with one out to tie the score at 5-5. That sent the game to extras, and in the 10th Astros teammates Alex Bregman and George Springer went back-to-back off Ross Stripling to put the AL up 8-5. Votto would add a solo shot in the bottom of the frame, but the AL held on to win, 8-6. For his tie-breaking shot in extras, Bregman was named MVP.

As a result, the AL prevailed for the sixth straight year and for the second straight year in extras. The overall series tally remains impossibly tight. The AL now leads 44-43-2, and over that span they've outscored the NL by just two runs -- i.e., the precise margin of victory in Tuesday night's power display.

