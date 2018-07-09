MLB All Star Game 2018: Former Marlins president David Samson talks roster selection, hosting ASG in Miami
The Marlins hosted the All Star Game in 2017, Samson's last season with the team
The 2018 MLB All-Star Game rosters are finally set after Sunday's selection show. We now know who will be representing both the American and National Leagues in Washington D.C. this year, and we know who was snubbed. There was quite a bit of buildup leading up to this year's roster reveal, but fans now know who will be there for their teams at Nationals Park.
On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, former Marlins president David Samson joined Danny Kanell to talk All-Star Game selections and break down both rosters. Samson gave his thoughts on the review and his opinions on how the rosters shook out. He also offered up what the Washington Nationals would go through this year in preparing Nationals Park to host an All-Star Game, sharing his experience from when the Marlins hosted it at Marlins Park in 2017.
Kanell, meanwhile, claimed that the All Star Game across all sports is devoid of both entertainment and fan interest. Fans seem interested in who will make it, but the game itself just doesn't seem to generate buzz.
