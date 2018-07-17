MLB All-Star Game 2018 odds: Top expert reveals picks for AL vs. NL Midsummer Classic

It's a celebration of all things baseball as the 2018 MLB All-Star Game takes place at Nationals Park at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. The American League has won five straight, and the 2018 MLB All-Star Game odds favor a sixth. CG Sports opened the American League at -125 for the 89th Midsummer Classic, and now the AL is laying -131 (risk $131 to win $100). The National League is the underdog at +121 (risk $100 to win $121), while the Over-Under on total runs scored is seven. Before locking in your 2018 MLB All-Star Game picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Adam Thompson is taking.

Thompson knows the AL is favored once more in part because it houses most of the league's stat leaders. That includes Mookie Betts, MLB's leader in batting average (.359) and slugging (.691). Boston's outfielder is second in on-base percentage (.448) to his Tuesday teammate, Mike Trout of the Angels (.454).

The AL also sports the co-leaders in home runs in Boston's J.D. Martinez and Cleveland's Jose Ramirez, each with 29.



Red Sox hurler Chris Sale (10-4, 2.23 ERA and a league-leading 188 strikeouts) is making his third-straight start for the AL on the mound, only the third pitcher in history to do so and the first since Robin Roberts from 1953-55. He'll be relieved by the likes of the Yankees' Luis Severino (MLB-leading 14 wins, 2.31 ERA), the Rays' Blake Snell (12-5, 2.27) and the Astros' Gerrit Cole (10-2, 2.52), among others.

Thompson also knows the NL has plenty of firepower as well. That's especially true in the infield, with starting first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Javier Baez, shortstop Brandon Crawford and third baseman Nolan Arenado coming into the break with a combined 68 home runs.

And on the mound, the NL will have Scherzer (12-5, 2.41 ERA) and the luxury of bringing in Jacob deGrom, the Major League ERA leader at 1.68, from the bullpen.



Another hometown favorite -- Bryce Harper -- will get the start in the outfield for the NL after wining the Home Run Derby over Kyle Schwarber on Monday. He'll look to continue a memorable weekend in the nation's capital.

