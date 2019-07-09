MLB All-Star Game 2019 odds: Expert reveals optimal picks for AL vs. NL Midsummer Classic

The 90th edition of the Midsummer Classic, the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, gets underway from Progressive Field in Cleveland on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. It's the first time since 1997 that the All-Star Game has been played in Cleveland and it's shaping up to be a star-studded showdown featuring the league's top players. The American League has won six straight Midsummer Classics, including last year's thrilling 8-6 extra-inning victory. Now, Mike Trout, Alex Bregman and George Springer will look make it seven in a row for the American League with another victory on Tuesday. The latest 2019 MLB All-Star Game odds list the American League as a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), with the National League going off as an even-money underdog. Before you make any 2019 MLB All-Star Game picks, be sure to see the Midsummer Classic predictions from baseball analytics expert John Bollman.

Bollman has taken into account that the American League has won six straight meetings against the National League, and the squad has plenty of talent once again. The 2019 AL pitching staff is led by Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander, who's making his eighth All-Star Game appearance. The 36-year-old is now tied with Clayton Kershaw for the most All-Star seasons of any active pitcher. Verlander enters Tuesday's Midsummer Classic 2019 with 10 wins on the season behind a strong 2.98 ERA and 153 strikeouts.

Verlander will look to get the American League pitching staff off to a strong start before Indians reliever Brad Hand makes his third appearance at the All-Star Game. Hand, who plays his home games at Progressive Field, has 23 saves this season and has allowed just nine earned runs in 37.1 innings pitched. The AL pitching staff also includes All-Star Game veterans like Aroldis Chapman, Gerrit Cole, Jose Berrios and Charlie Morton.

But just because the American League is on an impressive roll doesn't mean it's the right side of the 2019 MLB All-Star Game money line.

Despite its 6-24-1 record in the last 31 All-Star Games, the National League looks poised to turn things around Tuesday. Starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu (10-2, 1.73 ERA, 0.91 WHIP) should get the NL off on a positive foot, as he's been dominant, allowing one or zero runs in six of his last seven starts. The 32-year-old lefty is pumped to make his first All-Star Game appearance and leads Major League Baseball in ERA.

Even if Ryu struggles, the NL can trot out a slew of aces including Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, Mike Soroka and Luis Castillo. Given that pitching arsenal, the National League might need just four runs to end its six-game All-Star losing streak.

