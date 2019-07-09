MLB All-Star Game 2019 odds: Proven expert reveals picks for AL vs. NL Midsummer Classic

The National League is dominating interleague play this season, which offers the senior circuit hope of ending its All-Star Game woes. Not only has the NL lost six straight Mid-Summer Classics, it has also dropped 13 of its last 16 entering Tuesday night's 2019 MLB All-Star Game. First pitch is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Progressive Field in Cleveland. If last year is any indication, expect plenty of long balls and whiffs. The teams combined for a record 10 homers and 24 strikeouts in last year's 8-6, 10-inning American League win. And following Monday's electric Home Run Derby, we could see plenty of runs driven in again on Tuesday. Bookmakers list the American league as a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while the underdog National League is going off at even money in the latest 2019 MLB All-Star Game odds. The over-under, or total number of runs Vegas expects to be scored, is 8.5. Before you make any 2019 All-Star Game picks or predictions, see what SportsLine's resident MLB analytics expert, John Bollman, has to say.

Nicknamed "The Executive," Bollman combines MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background. Last season, Bollman, who has a master's degree in bio-statistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development.

Bollman knows the American League has homefield advantage and a significant contingent of hometown favorites with four Indians -- Carlos Santana, Shane Bieber, Francisco Lindor, Brad Hand -- on the roster. The AL also boasts reigning All-Star Game MVP Alex Bregman, who blasted a tie-breaking home run in the 10th inning last year. Bregman is looking to join Mike Trout, his AL teammate, as the only players to win the MVP award two straight years, while Trout could become the first player ever to win it three times.

The American League also features a gauntlet of pitching talent, including 10-game winner Justin Verlander, fellow Astros teammate Gerrit Cole, White Sox phenom Lucas Giolito, and Mike Minor, who will come armed to the MLB All-Star Game 2019 with a stellar 2.54 ERA.

But just because the American League is on an impressive roll doesn't mean it's the right side of the 2019 MLB All-Star Game money line.

Many believe this could be the year the National League breaks its skid, as the NL lineup looks deep. Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich leads the majors with 30 homers, and the next three home run leaders all will suit up for the senior circuit: the Mets' Pete Alonso (28), the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (27) and the Pirates' Josh Bell (25). With Alonso or Bell expected to DH, the other will have to come off the bench -- that's how strong this lineup is.

NL manager Dave Roberts has an embarrassment of pitching riches. He'll turn to major-league ERA leader Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-2, 1.83), one of his own players, to start. He'll have Clayton Kershaw (eighth All-Star appearance), Walker Buehler (8-1, 104 strikeouts) and 2018 Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom among his options out of the bullpen.

